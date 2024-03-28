International
Raytheon Gets $287Mln Contract Boost to Upgrade 166 Tomahawk Missiles - Pentagon
The US Navy has approved a $287 million contract extension to Raytheon in order to modernize 166 Tomahawk cruise missiles for an additional 15 years of service, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"[The] Raytheon Company [of] Tucson, Arizona is awarded a $287 million modification ...contract ...for ...[the] modernization of 166 Tomahawk Block IV All-Up-Round Missiles (142 for the Navy and 24 for Foreign Military Sales customers)," the release said on Wednesday. The upgrades will enable the cruise missiles to remain operational for up to an additional 15 years of service, the Defense Department explained. Work on the program will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (58.3%); Pontiac, Michigan (14.7%) and in other US locations over the next two years and is expected to be completed in March 2026, the Defense Department said.
11:49 GMT 28.03.2024
The upgrades will enable the cruise missiles to remain operational for up to an additional 15 years of service, the Defense Department explained.
"[T]his modification provides for missile obsolescence and health monitoring, software maintenance, depot support, and associated hardware procurements," the release added.
Work on the program will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (58.3%); Pontiac, Michigan (14.7%) and in other US locations over the next two years and is expected to be completed in March 2026, the Defense Department said.
