Russia May Not Need to Recognize Zelensky's Legitimacy After May 21 - Lavrov

Russia may not need to recognize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the legitimate leader of Ukraine after his presidential term expires on May 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Speaking of May 20 and what will happen on May 21, let us live until that time first. Perhaps there will be no need to recognize anything then," Lavrov said, while commenting on Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia's remark that Zelesky's decision not to hold a presidential election would make him illegitimate as the Ukrainian leader from May 21. The presidential election was supposed to take place in Ukraine in the spring of 2024 in accordance with the country's legislation. However, the Ukrainian constitution prohibits holding elections under martial law, which has been in effect in the country since the beginning of Russia's military operation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia may not need to recognize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the legitimate leader of Ukraine after his presidential term expires on May 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"Speaking of May 20 and what will happen on May 21, let us live until that time first. Perhaps there will be no need to recognize anything then
," Lavrov said, while commenting on Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia's remark that Zelesky's decision
not to hold a presidential election would make him illegitimate as the Ukrainian leader from May 21.
The presidential election was supposed to take place in Ukraine
in the spring of 2024
in accordance with the country's legislation. However, the Ukrainian constitution prohibits holding elections under martial law
, which has been in effect in the country since the beginning of Russia's military operation.
In February, the Ukrainian parliament approved the extension of martial law in the country for another 90 days.