https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russia-may-not-need-to-recognize-zelenskys-legitimacy-after-may-21---lavrov-1117615416.html

Russia May Not Need to Recognize Zelensky's Legitimacy After May 21 - Lavrov

Russia May Not Need to Recognize Zelensky's Legitimacy After May 21 - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia may not need to recognize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the legitimate leader of Ukraine after his presidential term expires on May 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2024-03-28T15:50+0000

2024-03-28T15:50+0000

2024-03-28T15:50+0000

world

sergey lavrov

volodymyr zelensky

russia

ukraine

martial law

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/17/1116933440_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ec190cadc89e8a65a97fc2b0c3765d9f.jpg

"Speaking of May 20 and what will happen on May 21, let us live until that time first. Perhaps there will be no need to recognize anything then," Lavrov said, while commenting on Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia's remark that Zelesky's decision not to hold a presidential election would make him illegitimate as the Ukrainian leader from May 21. The presidential election was supposed to take place in Ukraine in the spring of 2024 in accordance with the country's legislation. However, the Ukrainian constitution prohibits holding elections under martial law, which has been in effect in the country since the beginning of Russia's military operation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240122/ukraine-transforming-into-authoritarian-and-totalitarian-state-under-zelensky--1116317062.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

presidential election in ukraine, ukrainian elections, is zelensky running for president