https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russia-myanmar-armed-forces-plan-over-50-military-cooperation-events-in-2024-1117601840.html

Russia, Myanmar Armed Forces Plan Over 50 Military Cooperation Events in 2024

Russia, Myanmar Armed Forces Plan Over 50 Military Cooperation Events in 2024

Sputnik International

The armed forces of Russia and Myanmar plan to hold more than 50 military cooperation events this year, including joint operational and combat training projects, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Thursday.

2024-03-28T09:56+0000

2024-03-28T09:56+0000

2024-03-28T09:56+0000

military

myanmar

russia

russian defense ministry

min aung hlaing

alexander fomin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106859/32/1068593293_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_45146a93fe19366c2814980541373c73.jpg

"We have a solid foundation for the further development of relations between the armed forces of Russia and Myanmar. This year, we have planned more than 50 bilateral military cooperation events, including mutual visits by commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, as well as joint operational and combat training projects," Fomin said during talks with Myanmar Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing.He noted that the Russian military department is counting on the traditionally high representation of Myanmar at the events organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/myanmar-interested-in-brics-blocs-work-on-single-currency---investment-minister-1116885046.html

myanmar

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

armed forces of russia, myanmar, russian deputy defense minister alexander fomin, military cooperation