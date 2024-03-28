International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russia-myanmar-armed-forces-plan-over-50-military-cooperation-events-in-2024-1117601840.html
Russia, Myanmar Armed Forces Plan Over 50 Military Cooperation Events in 2024
Russia, Myanmar Armed Forces Plan Over 50 Military Cooperation Events in 2024
Sputnik International
The armed forces of Russia and Myanmar plan to hold more than 50 military cooperation events this year, including joint operational and combat training projects, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Thursday.
2024-03-28T09:56+0000
2024-03-28T09:56+0000
military
myanmar
russia
russian defense ministry
min aung hlaing
alexander fomin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106859/32/1068593293_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_45146a93fe19366c2814980541373c73.jpg
"We have a solid foundation for the further development of relations between the armed forces of Russia and Myanmar. This year, we have planned more than 50 bilateral military cooperation events, including mutual visits by commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, as well as joint operational and combat training projects," Fomin said during talks with Myanmar Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing.He noted that the Russian military department is counting on the traditionally high representation of Myanmar at the events organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240220/myanmar-interested-in-brics-blocs-work-on-single-currency---investment-minister-1116885046.html
myanmar
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106859/32/1068593293_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_efcda2355c086cc654d6906aa468e2bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
armed forces of russia, myanmar, russian deputy defense minister alexander fomin, military cooperation
armed forces of russia, myanmar, russian deputy defense minister alexander fomin, military cooperation

Russia, Myanmar Armed Forces Plan Over 50 Military Cooperation Events in 2024

09:56 GMT 28.03.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova / Go to the mediabankA flag on the building of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Frunzenskaya Embankment in Moscow
A flag on the building of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Frunzenskaya Embankment in Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2024
© Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar, (Sputnik) - The armed forces of Russia and Myanmar plan to hold more than 50 military cooperation events this year, including joint operational and combat training projects, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Thursday.
"We have a solid foundation for the further development of relations between the armed forces of Russia and Myanmar. This year, we have planned more than 50 bilateral military cooperation events, including mutual visits by commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, as well as joint operational and combat training projects," Fomin said during talks with Myanmar Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing.
National flags line the a traffic circle ahead of Saturday's 75th Union Day, Friday, Feb. 11. 2022, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2024
World
Myanmar Interested in BRICS, Bloc's Work on Single Currency - Investment Minister
20 February, 06:18 GMT
He noted that the Russian military department is counting on the traditionally high representation of Myanmar at the events organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала