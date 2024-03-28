https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russia-myanmar-armed-forces-plan-over-50-military-cooperation-events-in-2024-1117601840.html
The armed forces of Russia and Myanmar plan to hold more than 50 military cooperation events this year, including joint operational and combat training projects, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Thursday.
"We have a solid foundation for the further development of relations between the armed forces of Russia and Myanmar. This year, we have planned more than 50 bilateral military cooperation events, including mutual visits by commanders-in-chief of the armed forces, as well as joint operational and combat training projects," Fomin said during talks with Myanmar Chairman of the State Administration Council Min Aung Hlaing.He noted that the Russian military department is counting on the traditionally high representation of Myanmar at the events organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.
He noted that the Russian military department is counting on the traditionally high representation of Myanmar
at the events organized by the Russian Defense Ministry.