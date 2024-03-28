https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russias-rostec-rolls-out-enhanced-bulletproof-vest-for-sappers-1117599419.html
Russia's Rostec Rolls Out Enhanced Bulletproof Vest for Sappers
The Rostec State Corporation has modified the Obereg bulletproof vest for sappers by widening the area of protection, the state corporation's website reported on Thursday.
The Obereg bulletproof vest, manufactured in Russia, is a high-level security body armor designed to provide protection for its users. Constructed with multiple layers of materials such as ceramic plates and ballistic fibers, the vest is able to effectively absorb and disperse the impact of bullets and shrapnel.
The Rostec State Corporation has modified the Obereg bulletproof vest for sappers by widening the area of protection, the state corporation's website reported on Thursday.
"The Octava plant, which is managed by RT-Capital of the state corporation Rostec, has expanded the line of Obereg armored vests. The company has developed a modified version of the vest for humanitarian demining engineers. The new bulletproof vest has a special design with an expanded area of protection against shrapnel, as well as a lighter weight of 5 kg," the corporation said.
Rostec has developed the Obereg-S version specifically tailored for explosives technicians. This version features ballistic packages of special protection classes C2 and Br1+, which replace ceramic armor plates. These packages offer protection against anti-personnel mines PMN-1, PMN-2, and PMN-4, as well as pistol bullets and shrapnel.
The bulletproof vest includes specialized protection for the groin and inner thighs, enabling deminers to work comfortably on one knee. Additionally, it features a reinforced collar with vertical and horizontal adjustment, allowing for the wearer to comfortably don a helmet with a visor. During work, the visor is positioned behind the collar to shield the neck and face from shrapnel.
The design of the modified Obereg-S
now features a support belt that provides a strengthening effect on the spine, as well as reliable fixation and support for the lower back. Additionally, the vest is equipped with a half-carrier system that allows for the safe emergency medical evacuation of the victim if needed.
According to Pavel Pavlenko, CEO of Octava JSC, Obereg-S was developed at the request of humanitarian demining specialists.
"General military vests are not designed for long-term use and do not provide mobility. When designing the new vest, we tried to factor in all the ins and outs of the work of deminers, additionally buttressing the neck and lower part of the body, while maintaining mobility. Now the vest is undergoing a series of tests and after confirming its characteristics it will be put into production," he said.