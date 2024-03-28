https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/state-department-failing-to-track-44bln-in-us-economic-aid-to-ukraine---gao-report-1117623184.html

State Department Failing to Track $44Bln in US Economic Aid to Ukraine - GAO Report

State Department Failing to Track $44Bln in US Economic Aid to Ukraine - GAO Report

Sputnik International

The US Department of State is not fulfilling its mandate of coordinating and monitoring more than $44 billion in US economic and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday.

2024-03-28T23:48+0000

2024-03-28T23:48+0000

2024-03-28T23:48+0000

us

world

ukraine crisis

ukraine

us government accountability office (gao)

ukrainian crisis

us military aid

military assistance

financial assistance

financial aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116810290_0:183:1836:1216_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7678f5db5156e65c1fbd689d5034f7.jpg

"State doesn't have a systematic, comprehensive approach to specifically track this funding," the GAO said. "We recommended that State better track funding related to the Ukraine crisis." The GAO found that the State Department was not using a systematic approach to categorize and separately track the status of foreign assistance specifically in response to the crisis in Ukraine, the report said. Consequently, the department faced challenges in providing the status of this foreign assistance, it noted. Over the past two years, four US agencies have allocated $44.1 billion from supplemental funding and other funds to address the economic and humanitarian needs of people affected by the Ukraine crisis, the GAO noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/us-senator-says-will-take-100-years-to-determine-whether-aid-for-ukraine-worthwhile-1114957367.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us arms for ukraine, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine