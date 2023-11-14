https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/us-senator-says-will-take-100-years-to-determine-whether-aid-for-ukraine-worthwhile-1114957367.html

US Senator Says Will Take ‘100 Years’ to Determine Whether Aid for Ukraine Worthwhile

US Senator Says Will Take ‘100 Years’ to Determine Whether Aid for Ukraine Worthwhile

It will take a century to ultimately determine whether the United States’ support for Ukraine was a worthwhile endeavor, US Senator Roger Marshall stated on Tuesday.

2023-11-14T18:18+0000

2023-11-14T18:18+0000

2023-11-14T18:18+0000

world

us arms for ukraine

us

ukraine

white house

senate

us military aid

military aid

foreign military aid

financial aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082542601_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3249bf2879e1283bb28f2d3d7bb86fa0.jpg

"I don’t know who’s wrong and right when it comes to Ukraine funding. I think it’s going to take 100 years and history to judge who’s right on the Ukraine funding," Marshall said during a press conference. Marshall and several other Republican senators spoke in favor of holding separate votes on US aid for Israel and Ukraine, following a $106 billion supplemental funding request from the Biden administration that includes assistance for both countries. The US House of Representatives passed a standalone Israel aid package, which the White House and Senate Democrats have opposed. Marshall stressed that he is certain in his support for Israel funding even though the senator is unsure whether he is correct on Ukraine funding. US Senator J.D. Vance said Senate Democrats are avoiding holding a separate debate on US support for Ukraine. Democrats do not want the Biden administration to have to answer "tough questions" about its approach to Ukraine, Vance added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/almost-half-of-americans-say-us-military-aid-for-ukraine-not-worth-expense---poll-1113929286.html

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, americans oppose funding for ukraine, keep us money away from ukraine, americans unhappy about money spent on ukraine, money spent on ukraine, stop financing ukraine, stop sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, stop pumping ukraine, cluster bombs, cluster munitions, cluster shells; us arms for israel, arms for israel, support for israel, us support for israel, us weapons for israel, us aid to israel, us funding of israel, palestine-israel conflict