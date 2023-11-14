International
WATCH LIVE: Pro-Israel Rally Held in Washington, DC
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231114/us-senator-says-will-take-100-years-to-determine-whether-aid-for-ukraine-worthwhile-1114957367.html
US Senator Says Will Take ‘100 Years’ to Determine Whether Aid for Ukraine Worthwhile
US Senator Says Will Take ‘100 Years’ to Determine Whether Aid for Ukraine Worthwhile
It will take a century to ultimately determine whether the United States’ support for Ukraine was a worthwhile endeavor, US Senator Roger Marshall stated on Tuesday.
2023-11-14T18:18+0000
2023-11-14T18:18+0000
world
us arms for ukraine
us
ukraine
white house
senate
us military aid
military aid
foreign military aid
financial aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082542601_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3249bf2879e1283bb28f2d3d7bb86fa0.jpg
"I don’t know who’s wrong and right when it comes to Ukraine funding. I think it’s going to take 100 years and history to judge who’s right on the Ukraine funding," Marshall said during a press conference. Marshall and several other Republican senators spoke in favor of holding separate votes on US aid for Israel and Ukraine, following a $106 billion supplemental funding request from the Biden administration that includes assistance for both countries. The US House of Representatives passed a standalone Israel aid package, which the White House and Senate Democrats have opposed. Marshall stressed that he is certain in his support for Israel funding even though the senator is unsure whether he is correct on Ukraine funding. US Senator J.D. Vance said Senate Democrats are avoiding holding a separate debate on US support for Ukraine. Democrats do not want the Biden administration to have to answer "tough questions" about its approach to Ukraine, Vance added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/almost-half-of-americans-say-us-military-aid-for-ukraine-not-worth-expense---poll-1113929286.html
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082542601_96:0:1803:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_7bd11a54ae4cb128a290c8acb7a51607.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, americans oppose funding for ukraine, keep us money away from ukraine, americans unhappy about money spent on ukraine, money spent on ukraine, stop financing ukraine, stop sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, stop pumping ukraine, cluster bombs, cluster munitions, cluster shells; us arms for israel, arms for israel, support for israel, us support for israel, us weapons for israel, us aid to israel, us funding of israel, palestine-israel conflict
us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, americans oppose funding for ukraine, keep us money away from ukraine, americans unhappy about money spent on ukraine, money spent on ukraine, stop financing ukraine, stop sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, stop pumping ukraine, cluster bombs, cluster munitions, cluster shells; us arms for israel, arms for israel, support for israel, us support for israel, us weapons for israel, us aid to israel, us funding of israel, palestine-israel conflict

US Senator Says Will Take ‘100 Years’ to Determine Whether Aid for Ukraine Worthwhile

18:18 GMT 14.11.2023
CC0 / / Dollars burn
Dollars burn - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.11.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - It will take a century to ultimately determine whether the United States’ support for Ukraine was a worthwhile endeavor, US Senator Roger Marshall stated on Tuesday.
"I don’t know who’s wrong and right when it comes to Ukraine funding. I think it’s going to take 100 years and history to judge who’s right on the Ukraine funding," Marshall said during a press conference.
Marshall and several other Republican senators spoke in favor of holding separate votes on US aid for Israel and Ukraine, following a $106 billion supplemental funding request from the Biden administration that includes assistance for both countries.
Ukrainian servicemen walk in front of armoured cars at Kiev airport on March 25, 2015 during a welcoming ceremony of the first US plane delivery of non-lethal aid, including 10 Humvee vehicles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2023
Americas
Almost Half of Americans Say US Military Aid for Ukraine Not Worth Expense - Poll
4 October, 17:19 GMT
The US House of Representatives passed a standalone Israel aid package, which the White House and Senate Democrats have opposed.
Marshall stressed that he is certain in his support for Israel funding even though the senator is unsure whether he is correct on Ukraine funding.
US Senator J.D. Vance said Senate Democrats are avoiding holding a separate debate on US support for Ukraine. Democrats do not want the Biden administration to have to answer "tough questions" about its approach to Ukraine, Vance added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала