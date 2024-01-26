https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/russian-forces-urge-ukrainians-to-surrender-1116401779.html
Russian Forces Urge Ukrainians to Surrender
Russian Forces Urge Ukrainians to Surrender
Servicemen of the Centr battlegroup using a broadcasting system call on the enemy to surrender in the direction of Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
Servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr are using a broadcasting system to call on the enemy to surrender in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.The ministry added that the crews of the sound broadcasting stations, risking their lives, inform enemy troops about the basic aspects of international humanitarian law, reminding them that the criminal regime in Kiev intends to fight to the last soldier. The command of Battlegroup Tsentr emphasized that the audio broadcast is an effective part of the information effort, allowing them to influence the morale of the Ukrainian fighters, who have been deceived by their commanders and used as human shields at the front.Recently, the special "Volga" 149.200 frequency was established by Russian forces for Ukrainian troops wanting to surrender. According to a reliable source, there has been a significant increase recently in the number of Ukrainian troops using the special radio frequency to communicate their desire to disarm.

The ZS-88 radio station used by Russian forces on the contact line during the special military operation is based on the BTR-80, armed with machine guns, including a large-caliber one, as well as the Kolokola (Bells) turntable sound broadcasting system with a transmission range of up to six kilometers.
Servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr are using a broadcasting system to call on the enemy to surrender in the Krasny Liman area, the Russian Defense Ministry
told reporters.
"The servicemen of Battlegroup Tsentr continue their planned combat work to call on Ukrainian servicemen to lay down their arms and surrender voluntarily, thereby saving their own lives. For this purpose, the crews of the ZS-88 audio transmission systems based on BTR-80 armored personnel carriers are deployed on the contact line," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.
The ministry added that the crews of the sound broadcasting stations, risking their lives
, inform enemy troops about the basic aspects of international humanitarian law, reminding them that the criminal regime in Kiev intends to fight to the last soldier.
The command of Battlegroup Tsentr emphasized that the audio broadcast is an effective part of the information effort, allowing them to influence the morale of the Ukrainian fighters, who have been deceived by their commanders and used as human shields at the front.
Recently, the special "Volga" 149.200 frequency was established by Russian forces for Ukrainian troops wanting to surrender. According to a reliable source, there has been a significant increase recently in the number of Ukrainian troops using the special radio frequency to communicate their desire to disarm.