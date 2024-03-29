https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/does-rules-based-order-apply-to-law-of-the-sea-1117623882.html

Does ‘Rules Based Order’ Apply to Law of the Sea?

The United States is being slammed for claiming protection under an international agreement it’s not party to. Meanwhile questions remain over who is responsible for last week’s horrific terrorist attack outside Moscow.

2024-03-29T03:30+0000

The United States often asserts the significance of the “rules-based international order,” but the country’s signature is curiously absent from one important compact on maritime law.The observation was made by political science professor Nicolai Petro, who joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program Thursday to discuss the controversy created by the US’ recent unilateral extension of its continental shelf claims in the Arctic.It is “very hypocritical” of the United States to demand adherence to international law while not following other international regulations when it suits them, former Swedish air defense officer Mikael Valtersson told Sputnik. This is particularly true “when the matter concerns a practical enlargement of US territory,” he added.However, a conflict has arisen over the fact the US is not a signatory to the international agreement dictating its expansion.The UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, adopted in 1982, is signed by over 150 countries including Russia and China. But the United States is not among them.“There is the issue of the precedent being set and what role international agreements… should play in such matters,” said Petro. “Whereas China and Russia are signatories to these treaties, the United States is not. And so both of those countries are asking the question of whether the United States should benefit from the provisions of the treaty, which it has not signed.”China and Russia are essentially arguing that it’s unfair for the US to claim protection by virtue of the UN convention while not participating in upholding any of its obligations.“Well, it is because it is imposing its own rules and maintaining its order,” noted host Wilmer Leon wryly.Discussion then turned towards the fallout of the terrorist attack at Russia’s Crocus City Hall venue last week. The horrific event has raised questions over what Western countries knew about the incident ahead of time and what information intelligence agencies shared with their Russian counterparts. The United States reportedly refrained from divulging full knowledge of the attack over fear Moscow would expose US intelligence sources and methods, according to The New York Times.“Who knows?” responded Petro to the report. “This is all sort of things that appear in the press because they are leaked by intelligence sources so that their stories or their spin gets into the news. And then we are debating who is behind the shadowboxing. We have no no idea.”“Can anybody identify who said what to whom?” he continued. “No. So all of this is pure hearsay. And we could just watch back and wonder in amazement why people can't talk to each other as normal human beings can.”Russian authorities’ revelation that the attackers apparently attempted to seek refuge in Ukraine has raised further questions about Kiev’s guilt and its Western benefactors’ involvement, by extension. The matter remains highly controversial as relations between Russia and the US remain at a nadir, but Ukraine has previously conducted terrorist attacks against Russian civilians in Crimea, Belgorod, and elsewhere.“It's a possibility,” responded Petro. “There's also the possibility, which is not to be discarded, that it's not a government per se but organizations that governments at one point set up to do their bidding in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, [and] Syria, which have since developed their own networks, their own organizations they haven't told their bosses about.”“There's an interesting article… by a former senior Ukrainian official, now living in Russia, who says, ‘is this a case where the puppets have become the puppet masters?’” he added. “It seems also to be increasingly true of Ukraine… How subordinate actually are Ukrainian interests and policies now to America and American funding?”With radical nationalists and neo-Nazis representing a significant element within Ukraine’s armed forces, observers have warned of the potential for blowback if such extremists set their sights on Western capitals.* ISIS (also known as Daesh/ISIL/IS/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

