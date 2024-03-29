https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-specialists-show-inner-workings-of-storm-shadow-missile-1117628063.html

Russian Specialists Show Inner Workings of Storm Shadow Missile

Russian specialists are actively working on the study of tactical and technical characteristics of Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and for the first time showed the internal structure of such ammunition, RIA Novosti correspondents videotaped the process of dismantling the missile.

military

russia

ukraine

ukrainian armed forces

storm shadow cruise missile

Highly qualified specialists began dismantling the Storm Shadow missile.In particular, he showed the fairing, which is ejected during the approach to the target, the neutralized fuse of the warhead, and the lower part where the fuse is installed.According to him, the data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers that need such information. The video shows the disassembly of the missile: a partly damaged wing, the warhead, and the main charge. The Storm Shadow has a tandem warhead designed to destroy heavily defended targets such as concrete bunkers. The cumulative precharge punches a hole in a target before the main charge detonates.The footage also shows the turbojet engine, blades of a low-pressure compressor, materials from which the rocket and its body are assembled, including the composite material of the wing, various small elements of the device, and designations of the hardware.The overall condition of the missile body, which is largely intact, suggests that it was either suppressed by electromagnetic warfare systems or fell as a result of a technical malfunction.

russia

ukraine

russian specialists, anglo-french storm shadow cruise missile, ukrainian armed forces