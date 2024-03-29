https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-specialists-show-inner-workings-of-storm-shadow-missile-1117628063.html
Russian Specialists Show Inner Workings of Storm Shadow Missile
Russian Specialists Show Inner Workings of Storm Shadow Missile
Sputnik International
Russian specialists are actively working on the study of tactical and technical characteristics of Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and for the first time showed the internal structure of such ammunition, RIA Novosti correspondents videotaped the process of dismantling the missile.
2024-03-29T07:43+0000
2024-03-29T07:43+0000
2024-03-29T07:43+0000
military
russia
ukraine
ukrainian armed forces
storm shadow cruise missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106355/23/1063552350_335:0:1951:909_1920x0_80_0_0_a8b5fef461a1fc4ebc5d0e80fd98d0a0.jpg
Russian specialists are actively working on studying the tactical and technical characteristics of Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and have for the first time showed the internal structure of the weapon. Sputnik's correspondents filmed the process of dismantling the missile.Highly qualified specialists began dismantling the Storm Shadow missile.In particular, he showed the fairing, which is ejected during the approach to the target, the neutralized fuse of the warhead, and the lower part where the fuse is installed.According to him, the data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers that need such information. The video shows the disassembly of the missile: a partly damaged wing, the warhead, and the main charge. The Storm Shadow has a tandem warhead designed to destroy heavily defended targets such as concrete bunkers. The cumulative precharge punches a hole in a target before the main charge detonates.The footage also shows the turbojet engine, blades of a low-pressure compressor, materials from which the rocket and its body are assembled, including the composite material of the wing, various small elements of the device, and designations of the hardware.The overall condition of the missile body, which is largely intact, suggests that it was either suppressed by electromagnetic warfare systems or fell as a result of a technical malfunction.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240223/russian-air-defenses-down-ukrainian-jets-helicopters-patriot-and-storm-shadow-missiles---mod-1116941509.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106355/23/1063552350_537:0:1749:909_1920x0_80_0_0_67a17580f8e448802c0e59696442f958.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian specialists, anglo-french storm shadow cruise missile, ukrainian armed forces
russian specialists, anglo-french storm shadow cruise missile, ukrainian armed forces
Russian Specialists Show Inner Workings of Storm Shadow Missile
Storm Shadow cruise missiles are long-range, air-to-ground, precision-guided weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries, which have increased their military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.
Russian specialists are actively working on studying the tactical and technical characteristics of Anglo-French Storm Shadow cruise missiles
used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and have for the first time showed the internal structure of the weapon. Sputnik's
correspondents filmed the process of dismantling the missile.
Highly qualified specialists began dismantling the Storm Shadow missile.
"Recently, we have been closely studying the Storm Shadow cruise missiles. We are working on technologies for their neutralization... Sometimes defenses don't destroy a missile, but make it fall to the ground with an undamaged warhead. Algorithms and tools have been developed to neutralize the missile warheads in order to protect our country from the incoming evil," the specialist said.
In particular, he showed the fairing, which is ejected during the approach to the target, the neutralized fuse of the warhead, and the lower part where the fuse is installed.
According to him, the data obtained will be transferred to various Russian agencies and training centers that need such information.
"We take a very detailed approach to the study, to the principles of operation. The missiles are constantly improving, but the air defense forces are also improving due to the fact that we manage to get hold of certain components and operational algorithms. It should be a single victory for everyone, so we all work together," the specialist concluded.
The video shows the disassembly of the missile: a partly damaged wing, the warhead, and the main charge. The Storm Shadow has a tandem warhead designed to destroy heavily defended targets such as concrete bunkers. The cumulative precharge punches a hole in a target before the main charge detonates.
The footage also shows the turbojet engine, blades of a low-pressure compressor, materials from which the rocket and its body are assembled, including the composite material of the wing, various small elements of the device, and designations of the hardware.
The overall condition of the missile body, which is largely intact, suggests that it was either suppressed by electromagnetic warfare systems or fell as a result of a technical malfunction.