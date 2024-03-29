https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/zionists-have-hold-on-us-executive-branch--ex-cia-analyst-1117625611.html

Zionists Have Hold on US Executive Branch – Ex-CIA Analyst

CIA veteran Ray McGovern offered an overview of Israel's historical influence in US politics.

“There is a hold on the US executive branch led by self-proclaimed Zionists,” said former CIA analyst Ray McGovern Thursday. The 27-year veteran of the US intelligence agency made the startling claim on Sputnik’s The Critical Hour program where he discussed the latest developments in Israel’s ongoing US-backed assault on the Gaza Strip.“There's a new poll from Gallup that's found that the majority of Americans disapprove of the military actions in Gaza, which have killed over 32,000 Palestinians, including over 13,000 children,” noted host Wilmer Leon. The poll showed only 36% of Americans now approve of Israel’s operation in the enclave, a substantial decline versus four months ago. Just 18% of self-identified Democrats approve of the country’s conduct while 29% of political independents do.McGovern noted he has difficulty breaking down the politics of the operation given the harrowing humanitarian impact; “I can't get away from the fact that 90 to 95 children are killed each day,” the analyst lamented.Founded in 1963, AIPAC is among the most aggressive funders of political causes in the United States. The group’s largesse – allowing them to effectively make or break lawmakers’ careers – makes them a feared presence in the US where effective campaign finance regulation has been all but eliminated.“People who are in Congress, both the House and the Senate, can be easily dislodged, removed, if they thwart what Israel wants to do,” said McGovern. “Israel, their lobby, has the money to do that. They've shown that in several cases, even recently, even in primaries.”“It's not enough to be against genocide,” he concluded. “We have to be against the enablers of genocide. That first and foremost is Joe Biden and his coterie of sophomore advisers and the Congress.”McGovern recounted the influence of the Zionist lobby going back to 2003 and the disastrous US invasion of Iraq. A recent study by Brown University found that at least 3.6 million people died as a result of the Iraq War and other conflicts emerging from the so-called War on Terror.“Why did we go into Iraq?” he asked. “There were three reasons... One was oil, obviously. One was permanent military bases, obviously. And the other one was Israel.”He stated that Israeli influence on the US government went as far back as 1967, when Israel occupied Palestinian territories in Gaza and the West Bank.“On November 22, 1967, a unanimous [United Nations] Security Council resolution signed on to by the United States of America and everybody else on the Security Council demanded that Israel withdraw from occupied territories,” he recounted. “What did the Israelis do? They thumbed their nose… So that's the kind of hold that the Israelis have had on us since '67.”Israel has frequently criticized the UN in the years since, often claiming the organization and its administrators are in thrall of a vast anti-Semitic conspiracy. The country has maintained significant influence in each US presidential administration, with former President Barack Obama lavishing the country with its largest aid package in US history despite open hostility from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.“What we're dealing with here is a situation where Israelis are running this particular foreign policy of Joe Biden,” said McGovern.

