‘Insanity on Steroids’: Ex US Official Describes Israel-Neocon Nexus Driving Foreign Policy

As reports emerged of US discussions to withdraw troops from Iraq, author and defense expert Michael Maloof joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Friday to recount the United States’ controversial decision to intervene in the country in 2003.

As reports emerged of US discussions to withdraw troops from Iraq, author and defense expert Michael Maloof joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Friday to recount the United States’ controversial decision to intervene in the country in 2003.“All of a sudden [the] CIA in October of 2002 comes out with this NIE, or National Intelligence Estimate, saying, 'Oh, they've got WMD,'” recalled Maloof. “Well, we all sort of pinched ourselves and said, 'No, they don't. We don't have that evidence.'”Maloof said he was contacted by officials from Syria and Lebanon worried about the destabilizing effects regime change in Iraq would have on the greater region. The analyst worked to express his grave concerns to peers at the Defense Department, insisting the claims of weapons of mass destruction and Iraqi President Saddam Hussein’s support for terrorism were unfounded.But he eventually came to understand that high US officials had other reasons for supporting the invasion.“We were looking at the Middle East completely through the prism of Israel, and we still do. And look where it's gotten us.”Observers have long noted the overlap between ideological Zionists, who prioritize defense of Israel, and neoconservatives, who support a muscular and interventionist US foreign policy. Wolfowitz was a strong Zionist as was Bill Kristol, a prominent supporter of the Iraq War who’s often considered the leader of the modern neoconservative movement in the United States.Current US Secretary of State Antony Blinken argued on behalf of Israel during his time as a student at Harvard University, and US President Joe Biden has repeatedly proclaimed he is a “Zionist” even though he’s of non-Jewish heritage.Although some believed the invasion of Iraq would be in Israel’s interest, Maloof argued the destabilizing legacy of the intervention has imperiled the entire region.“This was a disaster ready to happen and it's now occurred,” added Maloof. “And we're just digging a deeper, deeper hole, wondering why we can't get out of it. But, it's insanity on steroids. And so, and as a consequence of my actions, I got ostracized. And ultimately, I was forced to leave.”Maloof said a similar mindset was responsible for US intervention in the Syrian Civil War, which has given rise to the CIA’s $1 billion Timber Sycamore program, one of the most expensive covert efforts in the agency’s history.

