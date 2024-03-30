International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Eighteen Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendered in Conflict Zone in Past Week - MoD
Eighteen Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendered in Conflict Zone in Past Week - MoD
A total of 18 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to the Russian forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
"In the past week, 18 Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
ukrainian soldiers, russian defense ministry, ukrainian soldiers surrendered, conflict zone
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 18 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to the Russian forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"In the past week, 18 Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has lost over 300 military personnel in the Kupyansk direction over the past week, the ministry said.
"The enemy's losses for the past week include up to 310 military personnel, two tanks, three armored combat vehicles and 22 light vehicles," the ministry said in a weekly update, when speaking of the situation in the Kupyansk direction.
A serviceman of the Centr combat group of the Russian Armed Forces prepares a Ka-52 reconnaissance and attack helicopter for a flight in the zone of a special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine's Military Losses Amount to Over 71,000 People Since Start of 2024 - Shoigu
20 March, 11:00 GMT
Moreover, 19 field artillery guns were hit, including three US-made M777 and M198 howitzers as well as a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, the ministry added.
Ukraine lost over 1,870 military personnel in combat around the city of Avdeyevka, over the past week, the Defense Ministry said.
"Over the past week, the Ukrainian armed forces have lost more than 1,870 military personnel, 13 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles and 50 light vehicles. During counter-battery fights, 30 field artillery guns were hit, including five US-made M777 howitzers, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer, a German-made self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 and a Grad combat vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
Furthermore, units of the Battlegoup Tsentr continued advancing deep into Ukraine's defenses and occupying more advantageous positions, the ministry also said. Air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems hit the manpower and equipment of eight brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, with 64 enemy counterattacks repelled in the area, it added.
Russia has carried out 58 strikes on military targets in Ukraine over the past week, including with its advanced hypersonic missiles, Zircon, the ministry said.
"From March 23 to March 30, Russian armed forces launched one massive and 57 group strikes with high-precision long-range air, sea and ground-based weapons, including Zircon hypersonic missiles and Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, as well as UAVs on Ukrainian military facilities and the supporting infrastructure," the ministry said in a weekly update.
The strikes hit enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, production facilities for uncrewed boats, arsenals, fuel bases, air defense and energy facilities, as well as temporary deployment points for special operations forces and foreign mercenaries, the ministry added.
