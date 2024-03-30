https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/eighteen-ukrainian-soldiers-surrendered-in-conflict-zone-in-past-week---mod-1117659935.html

Eighteen Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendered in Conflict Zone in Past Week - MoD

A total of 18 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered to the Russian forces in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"In the past week, 18 Ukrainian servicepeople surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has lost over 300 military personnel in the Kupyansk direction over the past week, the ministry said.Moreover, 19 field artillery guns were hit, including three US-made M777 and M198 howitzers as well as a French-made Caesar self-propelled howitzer, the ministry added.Ukraine lost over 1,870 military personnel in combat around the city of Avdeyevka, over the past week, the Defense Ministry said.Furthermore, units of the Battlegoup Tsentr continued advancing deep into Ukraine's defenses and occupying more advantageous positions, the ministry also said. Air strikes, artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems hit the manpower and equipment of eight brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, with 64 enemy counterattacks repelled in the area, it added.Russia has carried out 58 strikes on military targets in Ukraine over the past week, including with its advanced hypersonic missiles, Zircon, the ministry said.The strikes hit enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex, decision-making centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, production facilities for uncrewed boats, arsenals, fuel bases, air defense and energy facilities, as well as temporary deployment points for special operations forces and foreign mercenaries, the ministry added.

