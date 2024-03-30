https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/international-organizations-diplomatic-missions-mourn-victims-of-moscow-terror-attack-1117659617.html

International Organizations, Diplomatic Missions Mourn Victims of Moscow Terror Attack

Representatives of about 130 diplomatic missions and international organizations have taken part in a ceremony outside the Crocus City Hall concert venue to honor the victims of last week's terrorist attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"[There were] about 130 representatives of diplomatic missions and international organizations. The total number of foreign participants of today's event is more than 250 people," the ministry said. The ceremony took place on the ninth day since the tragedy, a Sputnik correspondent reported, adding that representatives of the United States and EU countries, as well as officials from embassies of African and Latin American countries were present. A moment of silence was declared during the memorial event. A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that the attack resulted in 695 casualties, including 144 deaths. The four main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — were detained and charged with terrorism. The Crocus City Hall terrorist attack is the deadliest in Russia in nearly 20 years.

