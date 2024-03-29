https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-investigators-say-crocus-city-hall-terrorists-planned-to-travel-to-kiev-to-claim-reward-1117641608.html

Russian Investigators Say Crocus City Hall Terrorists Planned to Travel to Kiev to Claim Reward

The terrorists of the Crocus City Hall attack drove towards the border with Ukraine to then travel to Kiev to claim their reward, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

"On the instructions of the coordinator, after committing the crime, the terrorists drove in a car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border for its subsequent crossing and arrival in Kiev to receive the promised reward. The investigation continues to carry out a set of investigative actions and operational measures to verify the involvement of representatives of the Ukrainian special services in the organization and financing of the terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram. The accused said that their actions were coordinated by a man under a pseudonym using voice messages via Telegram, the investigators added.

