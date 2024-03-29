Russian Investigators Say Crocus City Hall Terrorists Planned to Travel to Kiev to Claim Reward
⚡️Perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Crocus stated during interrogations that their actions were coordinated by a man under a pseudonym via voice messages on Telegram, Russian Investigative Committee reported.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 29, 2024
"The accused of committing a terrorist attack in their initial statements, during subsequent interrogations and other investigative procedures with their participation reported that their actions, both at the stage of preparation and after the armed attack in Crocus City Hall, were coordinated by voice messages via the Telegram messenger by a man who introduced himself to them under a pseudonym," the statement said.
A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed and 360 were injured as a result of the attack. The main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — were detained and charged with terrorism.
Terrorism is Ukraine’s Modus Operandi— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) March 29, 2024
Ukraine is no stranger to indiscriminate attacks against civilians – as evidenced by their actions in the Donbass since 2014. “Every time that they shoot at civilian targets, which they do on a daily basis for ten years, is a terrorist… pic.twitter.com/NahxYqSPrM