International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russian-investigators-say-crocus-city-hall-terrorists-planned-to-travel-to-kiev-to-claim-reward-1117641608.html
Russian Investigators Say Crocus City Hall Terrorists Planned to Travel to Kiev to Claim Reward
Russian Investigators Say Crocus City Hall Terrorists Planned to Travel to Kiev to Claim Reward
Sputnik International
The terrorists of the Crocus City Hall attack drove towards the border with Ukraine to then travel to Kiev to claim their reward, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
2024-03-29T16:00+0000
2024-03-29T16:25+0000
russia
moscow concert hall attack
kiev
ukraine
russia
russian investigative committee
terrorist attack
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117641446_0:0:3062:1722_1920x0_80_0_0_c121c3252796057e30b0ae35f1a9aac3.jpg
"On the instructions of the coordinator, after committing the crime, the terrorists drove in a car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border for its subsequent crossing and arrival in Kiev to receive the promised reward. The investigation continues to carry out a set of investigative actions and operational measures to verify the involvement of representatives of the Ukrainian special services in the organization and financing of the terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram. The accused said that their actions were coordinated by a man under a pseudonym using voice messages via Telegram, the investigators added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/is-there-connection-between-crocus-city-hall-attack-and-wests-interests-in-central-asia-1117616386.html
kiev
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117641446_18:0:2749:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6713cc40d15fe3513b54aaec368ea0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack

Russian Investigators Say Crocus City Hall Terrorists Planned to Travel to Kiev to Claim Reward

16:00 GMT 29.03.2024 (Updated: 16:25 GMT 29.03.2024)
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov / Go to the mediabankCrocus City Hall following a deadly attack on the concert venue outside Moscow, Russia
Crocus City Hall following a deadly attack on the concert venue outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2024
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The terrorists of the Crocus City Hall attack drove towards the border with Ukraine to then travel to Kiev to claim their reward, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday.
"On the instructions of the coordinator, after committing the crime, the terrorists drove in a car towards the Russian-Ukrainian border for its subsequent crossing and arrival in Kiev to receive the promised reward. The investigation continues to carry out a set of investigative actions and operational measures to verify the involvement of representatives of the Ukrainian special services in the organization and financing of the terrorist attack," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram.
The accused said that their actions were coordinated by a man under a pseudonym using voice messages via Telegram, the investigators added.

"The accused of committing a terrorist attack in their initial statements, during subsequent interrogations and other investigative procedures with their participation reported that their actions, both at the stage of preparation and after the armed attack in Crocus City Hall, were coordinated by voice messages via the Telegram messenger by a man who introduced himself to them under a pseudonym," the statement said.

Members of emergency services work at the scene of the gun attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, on March 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.03.2024
World
Is There Connection Between Crocus City Hall Attack and West's Interests in Central Asia?
Yesterday, 18:57 GMT

A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed and 360 were injured as a result of the attack. The main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — were detained and charged with terrorism.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала