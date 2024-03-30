https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/russia-china-trade-surges-by-92-mostly-settled-in-rubles-and-yuan---deputy-pm-1117661954.html

Russia-China Trade Surges by 92%, Mostly Settled in Rubles and Yuan - Deputy PM

Russia-China Trade Surges by 92%, Mostly Settled in Rubles and Yuan - Deputy PM

Sputnik International

Bilateral trade between the two nations continues to soar, reaching a 26.3 percent increase in 2023 and totaling $240.1 billion. This surge, primarily fueled by energy trade, underscores the robust economic partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

2024-03-30T17:32+0000

2024-03-30T17:32+0000

2024-03-30T17:32+0000

world

business

vladimir putin

russia

china

moscow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/15/1108655726_0:0:3213:1807_1920x0_80_0_0_56c88a084ae29142d2f9c185c5e606ee.jpg

A staggering 92 percent of Russia-China trade settlements are in Russian rubles and Chinese yuan, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk has revealed.The statement was made on Wednesday at the 2024 Boao Forum for Asia in China’s southern province of Hainan.Overchuk's statements reflect both sides' commitment to trading in their local currency, as they are determined to bolster financial ties with other nations to ensure de-dollarization takes effect internationally to reduce risks and promote the security and stability of local currencies.The Russian deputy PM’s stance mirrors President Vladimir Putin's opinion expressed last year during the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), where he disclosed that over 80 percent of trade settlements between the two nations had already transitioned to rubles and yuan."In particular, over 80 percent of commercial transactions between Russia and the People’s Republic of China are made in rubles and yuan," the Russian president added. "The share of the Russian national currency in export transactions with all the SCO countries exceeded 40 percent in 2022.The move to use of national currencies was made necessary by the West’s aggressive use of sanctions and weaponization of the dollar-dominated global financial system to weaken the Russian economy by cutting off Moscow's access to the greenback, impacting major Russian financial institutions and energy firms — part of the US-led strategy to demonize Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine.Overchuk highlighted the enduring and harmonious relationship between the Russia and China, built on mutual respect, equality, and extensive historical exchanges. He reaffirmed Russia's commitment to fostering trade growth and launching new interconnection projects between Moscow and Beijing.Addressing a session on 'The Rise of the Global South,' Russia's deputy PM highlighted the emergence of southern nations as key players over the past five decades. He emphasized the need for developing nations to unite amidst growing global uncertainties, and advocated for strengthened cooperation in tackling common challenges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230703/will-the-us-dollar-be-replaced-by-the-yuan-1111643891.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/china-to-promote-strategic-ties-with-russia-support-shift-towards-multipolarity--1116070993.html

russia

china

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Chimauchem Nwosu https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg

russia-china bilateral trade, china-russia trade settlement in local currency, ruble-yuan trade settlement, beijing-moscow trade relationship, china-russia trade ties, de-dollarization