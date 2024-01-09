https://sputnikglobe.com/20240109/china-to-promote-strategic-ties-with-russia-support-shift-towards-multipolarity--1116070993.html

China to Promote Strategic Ties With Russia, Support Shift Towards Multipolarity

China to Promote Strategic Ties With Russia, Support Shift Towards Multipolarity

China will continue to deepen trust and mutually beneficial strategic cooperation with Russia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

2024-01-09T10:22+0000

2024-01-09T10:22+0000

2024-01-09T10:22+0000

world

china

brics

wang yi

xi jinping

vladimir putin

russia

multipolarity

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/09/1116070240_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4120e2cabc124ef89ab639c8008738f4.jpg

China will continue to deepen trust and mutually beneficial strategic cooperation with Russia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.For this reason, Wang pointed out, China will always oppose confrontation between major powers and unswervingly promote healthy interaction between them.Speaking at the annual wrap-up of China’s diplomatic activities over the past year and preview of the objectives for the coming year, the minister noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping chose Russia for his first foreign trip after being re-elected for a third term in 2022. “With a high level of mutual trust and under the strategic leadership of the leaders of China and Russia, we must practice genuine multilateralism, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and maintain global strategic stability," said Wang Yi.Xi and Putin met twice during the year. At the end of 2023, when Russian President Vladimir Putin sent New Year's greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, he underscored that the two Russia-China summits in March and October "gave a powerful impetus to the development of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries in all areas." The Chinese foreign minister underscored his country’s stance regarding the practice of resorting to illegal sanctions pressure by the West, adding that the People's Republic of China (PRC) opposes the monopoly of a minority of countries in international affairs.“We resolutely oppose hegemony and brute force politics," said Wang Yi. He reiterated that China calls for the lifting of all illegally imposed unilateral sanctions.BRICS & Fair Global GovernanceBRICS, after enlargement, will contribute to the development of the global governance system in "a fair and reasonable direction," Wang Yi said on Tuesday.According to Wang, the expansion of the association will increase the representation and voice of the Global South in international affairs.At the start of the year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry doubled down on this stance, with its spokesman saying that Beijing is fully confident in BRICS’s bright future after expansion."Let me make it very clear that we are fully confident in the BRICS’ future," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing, proceeding to say "You mentioned the fact that BRICS now has 10 member states. That shows exactly its bright prospect."BRICS's expansion "serves the common aspiration of emerging markets and developing countries, and follows the global trend towards multipolarity," the spokesman said. He voiced Beijing's intention to work with BRICS members and "strive for new results in greater BRICS cooperation."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/economic-cooperation-between-russia-china-developing-dynamically---putin-1115893636.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/russias-brics-presidency-lends-hope-for-proactive-push-towards-multipolarity-1115911001.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

russia-china ties, russia-china cooperation, what is russia-china union, are russia and china allies, movement towards multipolarity, what countries are in brics, who supports brics, brics expansions, new brics countries