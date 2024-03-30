https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/ukraine-being-destroyed-from-within-by-zelensky-government-corruption--ex-diplomat-1117647839.html

Ukraine Being Destroyed from Within by Zelensky Government Corruption – Ex-Diplomat

A former Ukrainian diplomat says the country has been mismanaged since declaring independence in 1991, with birthrates and the standard of living declining precipitously.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made comments recently acknowledging Ukraine’s declining birthrate, which is now the lowest in the world.The comments provoked discussion on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Friday, where host Jamarl Thomas noted Ukraine’s population has been in steady decline since its independence in 1991. Former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joined Thomas to discuss the issue.The same trend emerged in other post-Soviet nations as governments implemented so-called “shock therapy” economic policy under advisement of the West. Populist leaders maintained significant support, but US-backed political interference broadly ensured neoliberal policy was implemented. Populations sharply declined as a result as Western capital bought up assets at fire sale prices.“Pensions are not being paid,” the former diplomat explained. “They're asking that money to be paid from abroad. Zelensky – when he was going into this war agreeing not to support the Minsk agreements, the Istanbul accords, the peace deal – he should have understood that the country doesn't have the money, the capacity, the economic capacity to sustain itself.”US aid to Ukraine has become highly controversial in the United States as Americans are asked to fund the basic government services of a country halfway across the world. But even with American largesse Ukraine’s government has found itself in a state of near-constant collapse. Critics warn that millions of dollars in foreign aid is likely being pocketed by corrupt officials; Ukraine has long been identified as the most corrupt country in Europe in international rankings.“The salary of a teacher is $100 and they're cutting it to $50 right now,” he added. “Can you imagine? This is what is happening in Ukraine today. The teachers aren't getting paid, the pensioners aren't getting paid. And this is just destroying the country from within and people have no other choices than to flee the country – not from the war, but to save themselves because they have nothing to feed themselves on.”

