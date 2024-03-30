https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/ukraine-being-destroyed-from-within-by-zelensky-government-corruption--ex-diplomat-1117647839.html
Ukraine Being Destroyed from Within by Zelensky Government Corruption – Ex-Diplomat
Ukraine Being Destroyed from Within by Zelensky Government Corruption – Ex-Diplomat
Sputnik International
A former Ukrainian diplomat says the country has been mismanaged since declaring independence in 1991, with birthrates and the standard of living declining precipitously.
2024-03-30T00:29+0000
2024-03-30T00:29+0000
2024-03-30T00:29+0000
analysis
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
fault lines
corruption
birth rate
economic crisis
ukraine crisis
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102476/11/1024761139_0:0:6679:3757_1920x0_80_0_0_fd7105856902dfef33e8f5d01a4178ca.jpg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made comments recently acknowledging Ukraine’s declining birthrate, which is now the lowest in the world.The comments provoked discussion on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Friday, where host Jamarl Thomas noted Ukraine’s population has been in steady decline since its independence in 1991. Former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joined Thomas to discuss the issue.The same trend emerged in other post-Soviet nations as governments implemented so-called “shock therapy” economic policy under advisement of the West. Populist leaders maintained significant support, but US-backed political interference broadly ensured neoliberal policy was implemented. Populations sharply declined as a result as Western capital bought up assets at fire sale prices.“Pensions are not being paid,” the former diplomat explained. “They're asking that money to be paid from abroad. Zelensky – when he was going into this war agreeing not to support the Minsk agreements, the Istanbul accords, the peace deal – he should have understood that the country doesn't have the money, the capacity, the economic capacity to sustain itself.”US aid to Ukraine has become highly controversial in the United States as Americans are asked to fund the basic government services of a country halfway across the world. But even with American largesse Ukraine’s government has found itself in a state of near-constant collapse. Critics warn that millions of dollars in foreign aid is likely being pocketed by corrupt officials; Ukraine has long been identified as the most corrupt country in Europe in international rankings.“The salary of a teacher is $100 and they're cutting it to $50 right now,” he added. “Can you imagine? This is what is happening in Ukraine today. The teachers aren't getting paid, the pensioners aren't getting paid. And this is just destroying the country from within and people have no other choices than to flee the country – not from the war, but to save themselves because they have nothing to feed themselves on.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231120/ukrainian-population-down-by-4mln-to-19mln-in-2-months---ex-prime-minister-1115075725.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230804/majority-of-americans-oppose-additional-us-funding-for-ukraine---poll-1112392442.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102476/11/1024761139_0:0:6473:4855_1920x0_80_0_0_16564332b9d02d488ba7d020688e0617.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
John Miles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116388787_0:0:1316:1316_100x100_80_0_0_77e70d36afd983012b1c5d38ddb84156.jpg
ukraine corruption, ukraine government corruption, ukraine mismanagement, ukraine most corrupt, ukraine most corrupt country in europe, ukraine economic crisis, ukraine low birthrate, ukraine can't pay government salaries, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
ukraine corruption, ukraine government corruption, ukraine mismanagement, ukraine most corrupt, ukraine most corrupt country in europe, ukraine economic crisis, ukraine low birthrate, ukraine can't pay government salaries, us assistance to ukraine, aid allocations for ukraine, ukraine aid, money for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding for ukraine, us funding to ukraine
Ukraine Being Destroyed from Within by Zelensky Government Corruption – Ex-Diplomat
A former Ukrainian diplomat says the country has been mismanaged since declaring independence in 1991, with birthrates and the standard of living declining precipitously.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made comments recently acknowledging Ukraine’s declining birthrate, which is now the lowest in the world.
“We need not only financial incentives, because in my opinion, finances help, but they do not stimulate birth itself during war,” said the embattled leader. “Help, yes. But as for births, it seems to me that it’s mainly a matter of security.” Zelensky called for more foreign assistance to rectify the problem, claiming Ukraine needs “the latest technologies when it comes to air defense.”
The comments provoked discussion on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program Friday
, where host Jamarl Thomas noted Ukraine’s population has been in steady decline since its independence in 1991. Former Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Telizhenko joined Thomas to discuss the issue.
“Ukraine's population, first of all, dropped not only since 2014, it dropped dramatically since 1991 when Ukraine got its independence,” noted Telizhenko. “We had 52 million people living in Ukraine, and then within almost the 25-year range it dropped to… 45 million people. 7 million people died or left Ukraine within 25 years of its independence.”
20 November 2023, 13:57 GMT
The same trend emerged in other post-Soviet nations as governments implemented so-called “shock therapy” economic policy under advisement of the West. Populist leaders maintained significant support, but US-backed political interference
broadly ensured neoliberal policy was implemented. Populations sharply declined as a result as Western capital bought up assets at fire sale prices.
“Now, of course, there's much, much less people,” Telizhenko continued. “Eight million left to Europe, 1.5 [million] went to Russia… and Belarus. So this is a huge, staggering number of people leaving because, first of all, they don't see prosperity, they don't have security – not only because of the war, but, first of all, from the government itself.”
“Pensions are not being paid,” the former diplomat explained. “They're asking that money to be paid from abroad. Zelensky – when he was going into this war agreeing not to support the Minsk agreements, the Istanbul accords, the peace deal – he should have understood that the country doesn't have the money, the capacity, the economic capacity to sustain itself.”
“Now he's asking for US taxpayers' money to [finance] Ukrainian pensioners, Ukrainian government officials, and more than 25%, 30% of pensioners in Ukraine are basically not getting their pensions,” Telizhenko emphasized.
US aid to Ukraine has become highly controversial in the United States as Americans are asked to fund the basic government services of a country halfway across the world. But even with American largesse Ukraine’s government has found itself in a state of near-constant collapse. Critics warn that millions of dollars in foreign aid is likely being pocketed by corrupt officials; Ukraine has long been identified as the most corrupt country in Europe in international rankings.
“They can't even feed themselves anymore,” said Telizhenko. “So they have no other choice [but] to leave or to just die in Ukraine. This is what Ukraine has become. It was getting worse and worse throughout the last 30 years and over the last two and a half years it's being destroyed totally,” the ex-diplomat stressed.
“The salary of a teacher is $100 and they're cutting it to $50 right now,” he added. “Can you imagine? This is what is happening in Ukraine today. The teachers aren't getting paid, the pensioners aren't getting paid. And this is just destroying the country from within and people have no other choices than to flee the country – not from the war, but to save themselves because they have nothing to feed themselves on.”