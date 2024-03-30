https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/us-marines-struggle-to-adapt-to-fighting-adversary-that-can-fight-back---report-1117651468.html

US Marines Struggle to Adapt to Fighting Adversary That Can Fight Back - Report

Wherein a writer for the CIA-backed Washington Post muses on prospects for US success in World War III.

After killing at least 3.6 million people in its so-called “War on Terror,” US armed forces are regrouping to combat adversaries capable of mounting a resistance.In a hagiographic article entitled “Preparing for a China war, the Marines are retooling how they’ll fight,” ruling class stenographer Ellen Nakashima blithely considers the prospect of fighting a war against a nuclear-armed country of 1.4 billion people. The piece, appearing in The Washington Post, details the US Marine Corps’ efforts to adapt to what she appears to believe is an inevitable, and desirable, conflict with China.“Their role is to gather intelligence and target data and share it quickly — as well as occasionally sink ships with medium-range missiles,” it is explained, “to help the Pacific Fleet and Air Force repel aggression against the United States and allies and partners like Taiwan, Japan and the Philippines.”The country she imagines launching this aggression has not been at war since 1979, while the United States has deployed its military forces almost 400 times during its short history.“New regiments are envisioned as one piece of a broader strategy to synchronize the operations of US soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen, and in turn with the militaries of allies and partners in the Pacific,” the piece continues. “Their focus is a crucial stretch of territory sweeping from Japan to Indonesia and known as the First Island Chain. China sees this region, which encompasses an area about half the size of the contiguous United States, as within its sphere of influence.”Naturally, China needs to understand its coastal waters are not its own concern, but the United States’, Nakashima's logic suggests.China’s links with Taiwan go back hundreds of years. In the 1950s the United States attempted to cleave the island off from the country after the Chinese Civil War. As the defeated Kuomintang retreated to Taiwan the US threatened to use nuclear bombs if leader Mao Zedong crossed the Taiwan Strait, seeking to balkanize China as the US did in Korea and attempted to do in Vietnam.Nakashima writes of the disastrous consequences for shareholder profits of a war over Taiwan: “A successful invasion would… have catastrophic economic consequences due to disruption of the world’s most advanced semiconductor industry and of maritime traffic in some of the world’s busiest sea lanes — the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.”Nakashima ends her piece by considering the role of allied countries in the United States’ hypothetical war, focusing on Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, where Japanese people have protested the US military presence after American troops have been implicated in myriad cases of rape and sexual assault.

