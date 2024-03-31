Another US Abrams Tank Destroyed by Russia's Forces Near Avdeyevka

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces hit another Ukrainian Abrams tank in vicinity of Avdeyevka, a source told Sputnik.
Footage provided to the news agency shows the Lancet kamikaze drone hitting the tank in a wooded area."Today a Ukrainian M1A1SA Abrams was hit by a Russian Lancet UAV near Avdeyevka. The servicemen of the Center group of forces did their job", - said the source.According to him, it remains to be seen whether the tank was destroyed. It will take some time to confirm the destruction, the source explained."However, you can see with your own eyes our loitering ammunition hammering the American machine," the source concluded.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that five Abrams tanks had been destroyed in the special military operation zone.The US vowed to supply the Kiev regime with 31 Abrams, while the media reported that the deliveries began in September 2023. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that arms deliveries to Ukraine would only fuel and prolong the conflict, with no chance of influencing the course of the special military operation.
Russian Armed Forces hit another Ukrainian Abrams tank near Avdeyevka, a source told Sputnik.
Footage provided to the news agency shows the Lancet kamikaze drone hitting the tank in a wooded area.
"Today a Ukrainian M1A1SA Abrams was hit by a Russian Lancet UAV near Avdeyevka. The servicemen of the Center group of forces did their job", - said the source.
According to him, it remains to be seen whether the tank was destroyed. It will take some time to confirm the destruction, the source explained.
"However, you can see with your own eyes our loitering ammunition hammering the American machine," the source concluded.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that five Abrams tanks had been destroyed in the special military operation zone.

M1 Abrams is a US main battle tank produced since 1980 and currently used by the US Army as well as the Egyptian, Australian and Moroccan armed forces. Abrams tank weighs over 62 tons and is armed with 120 mm cannon.

The US vowed to supply the Kiev regime with 31 Abrams, while the media reported that the deliveries began in September 2023. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that arms deliveries to Ukraine would only fuel and prolong the conflict, with no chance of influencing the course of the special military operation.
