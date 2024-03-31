https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/another-us-abrams-tank-destroyed-by-russias-forces-near-avdeyevka-1117666354.html
Another US Abrams Tank Destroyed by Russia's Forces Near Avdeyevka
Another US Abrams Tank Destroyed by Russia's Forces Near Avdeyevka
Sputnik International
Russian Armed Forces hit another Ukrainian Abrams tank in vicinity of Avdeyevka, a source told Sputnik.
2024-03-31T07:14+0000
2024-03-31T07:14+0000
2024-03-31T07:14+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
abrams tanks
m1a1 abrams tank
m1 abrams tank
lancet
avdeyevka
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117667103_30:0:1303:716_1920x0_80_0_0_88b30c8a9f73396ad86fefc28c8d3c53.png
Footage provided to the news agency shows the Lancet kamikaze drone hitting the tank in a wooded area."Today a Ukrainian M1A1SA Abrams was hit by a Russian Lancet UAV near Avdeyevka. The servicemen of the Center group of forces did their job", - said the source.According to him, it remains to be seen whether the tank was destroyed. It will take some time to confirm the destruction, the source explained."However, you can see with your own eyes our loitering ammunition hammering the American machine," the source concluded.Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that five Abrams tanks had been destroyed in the special military operation zone.The US vowed to supply the Kiev regime with 31 Abrams, while the media reported that the deliveries began in September 2023. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that arms deliveries to Ukraine would only fuel and prolong the conflict, with no chance of influencing the course of the special military operation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-defense-ministry-confirms-fifth-abrams-tank-destroyed-near-avdeyevka-1117605340.html
avdeyevka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117667103_189:0:1144:716_1920x0_80_0_0_d3f540dca96349f3d3270a6e54a94eaa.png
Lancet makes short work of Abrams Battle Tank
Sputnik International
Lancet makes short work of Abrams Battle Tank
2024-03-31T07:14+0000
true
PT0M08S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
abrams battle tank, lancet drone, lancet vs abrams, kamikaze drone lancet, lancet destroys abrams, abrams lancet
abrams battle tank, lancet drone, lancet vs abrams, kamikaze drone lancet, lancet destroys abrams, abrams lancet
Another US Abrams Tank Destroyed by Russia's Forces Near Avdeyevka
Russian Armed Forces hit another Ukrainian Abrams tank near Avdeyevka, a source told Sputnik.
Footage provided to the news agency shows the Lancet kamikaze drone hitting the tank in a wooded area.
"Today a Ukrainian M1A1SA Abrams was hit by a Russian Lancet UAV near Avdeyevka. The servicemen of the Center group of forces did their job", - said the source.
According to him, it remains to be seen whether the tank was destroyed. It will take some time to confirm the destruction, the source explained.
"However, you can see with your own eyes our loitering ammunition hammering the American machine," the source concluded.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that five Abrams tanks had been destroyed in the special military operation zone.
M1 Abrams is a US main battle tank produced since 1980 and currently used by the US Army as well as the Egyptian, Australian and Moroccan armed forces. Abrams tank weighs over 62 tons and is armed with 120 mm cannon.
The US vowed to supply the Kiev regime with 31 Abrams, while the media reported that the deliveries began in September 2023. Russian officials repeatedly stressed that arms deliveries to Ukraine would only fuel and prolong the conflict, with no chance of influencing the course of the special military operation.