Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Fifth Abrams Tank Destroyed Near Avdeyevka
Russian Defense Ministry Confirms Fifth Abrams Tank Destroyed Near Avdeyevka
The fifth US-made Abrams tank has been destroyed in the area of ​​the special military operation in the vicinity of Avdvdeyevka, the Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed on Thursday.
"The enemy has lost up to 95 servicemen, three tanks, including one US-made Abrams, two infantry fighting vehicles, nine vehicles, as well as two US-made M777 howitzers and two D-30 guns," the ministry said.
They clarified that in the Avdeyevka region, units of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian Armed Forces improved their position on the front edge and repelled seven counterattacks by assault groups of the 47th, 53rd, and 59th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of in the areas of the settlements of Tonenkoye, Berdychi, and Pervomaiskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic.
Earlier in the day the governor of the region, Andrey Klychkov, announced that the members of the Special Purpose Guards Brigade destroyed an American Abrams tank during an advance of the Tsentr Battlegroup near Berdychi village in Avdyeyvka Region.
The video accompanying Klychkov's message shows the tank being destroyed by a drone flying towards it.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Governor Reveals How US Abrams Tank Was Knocked Out Near Avdeyevka
10:27 GMT
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on March 20 that four Abrams tanks had been destroyed by Russian military personnel in the Eastern Military District since the beginning of the year.
