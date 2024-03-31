https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/counterterror-operation-in-russias-dagestan-latest-update-1117670204.html

Counterterror Operation in Russia's Dagestan: Latest Update

Counterterror Operation in Russia's Dagestan: Latest Update

Sputnik International

Security is tight in the Republic of Dagestan, part of Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District, following the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on March 22.

2024-03-31T11:38+0000

2024-03-31T11:38+0000

2024-03-31T11:38+0000

russia

russia

dagestan

makhachkala

russian federal security service (fsb)

regime

terrorists

measures

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg

A temporary counterterror operation (CTO) regime has been lifted in Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala and the city of Kaspiysk in Russia’s North Caucasian federal district. What do we know so far about this move? Check out Sputnik to find out.CTO Regime in Makhachkala, KaspiyskThe introduction of the regime in the cities was announced by the National Antiterrorism Committee's (NAC) operational headquarters earlier on Sunday.According to the NAC, in the abovementioned territory "during the period of the CTO, a number of special measures and temporary restrictions will be in effect until further notice."This came after the NAC revealed that an array of armed terrorists had been blocked by FSB special forces in several apartments of residential buildings in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk.The regime was later lifted by authorities.Three Suspected Terrorists Detained Shortly after, the NAC said: "During the counterterrorist operation carried out this morning in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk and led by the NAC operational headquarters, the security agencies detained three gunmen who were planning to commit a number of terrorist offenses."Automatic firearms, ammunition and a ready-to-use improvised explosive device were found at the scene, the NAC added. No casualties have been reported.Dagestan head Sergey Melikhov, for his part, stressed that "the seized weapons, ammunition and an improvised explosive device ready for use indicate that the detainees could plan to commit terrorist crimes on the territory of our republic."Security Comes First - Dagestan HeadMelikhov also stressed the suspects had been detained as part of security-related measures taken in the wake of a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow on March 22, which killed at least 143 people.He praised the work of the FSB’s operational headquarters, as well as all FSB and Interior Ministry workers in Dagestan. "The criminals were tracked and detained as part of efforts to strengthen security after [last week’s] terrorist attack in the Moscow Region," the head of the region added.Last Friday, a mass shooting occurred in the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, followed by a massive fire, in what became the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia in nearly 20 years. The four main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — were detained and charged with terrorism.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-investigators-has-evidence-of-crocus-terrorists-connection-with-ukrainian-nationalists-1117613926.html

russia

dagestan

makhachkala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

counter-terror operation regime in russia's dagestan, a terrorist attack on crocus city hall, detention of three suspected terrorists in dagestan