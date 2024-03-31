https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/counterterror-operation-in-russias-dagestan-latest-update-1117670204.html
Counterterror Operation in Russia's Dagestan: Latest Update
Security is tight in the Republic of Dagestan, part of Russia’s North Caucasian Federal District, following the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on March 22.
Counterterror Operation in Russia's Dagestan: Latest Update
Security is tight in Russia’s North Caucasian federal district following the deadly terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow on March 22.
A temporary counterterror operation (CTO) regime has been lifted in Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala and the city of Kaspiysk in Russia’s North Caucasian federal district.
CTO Regime in Makhachkala, Kaspiysk
The introduction of the regime in the cities was announced by the National Antiterrorism Committee's (NAC) operational headquarters earlier on Sunday.
"On March 31, 2024, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for the Republic of Dagestan decided to introduce a counter-terrorist operation regime within the administrative boundaries of the Leninsky and Sovetsky districts of Makhachkala, as well as Kaspiysk, from 05:35 a.m. [02:35 GMT] for security reasons," the operational headquarters said in a statement.
According to the NAC, in the abovementioned territory "during the period of the CTO, a number of special measures and temporary restrictions will be in effect until further notice."
This came after the NAC revealed that an array of armed terrorists had been blocked by FSB special forces in several apartments of residential buildings in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk.
The regime was later lifted by authorities.
Three Suspected Terrorists Detained
Shortly after, the NAC said: "During the counterterrorist operation carried out this morning in Makhachkala and Kaspiysk and led by the NAC operational headquarters, the security agencies detained three gunmen who were planning to commit a number of terrorist offenses."
Automatic firearms, ammunition and a ready-to-use improvised explosive device were found at the scene, the NAC added. No casualties have been reported.
Dagestan head Sergey Melikhov, for his part, stressed that "the seized weapons, ammunition and an improvised explosive device ready for use indicate that the detainees could plan to commit terrorist crimes on the territory of our republic."
Security Comes First - Dagestan Head
Melikhov also stressed the suspects had been detained as part of security-related measures taken in the wake of a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue outside Moscow on March 22, which killed at least 143 people.
"The most important thing is that the absolute safety of civilians has been ensured during the CTO: there were no casualties among citizens and no losses among the personnel of the law enforcement forces. […] I want to thank all responsible services for the brilliantly conducted operation," the head of Dagestan wrote on his Telegram channel.
He praised the work of the FSB’s operational headquarters, as well as all FSB and Interior Ministry workers in Dagestan. "The criminals were tracked and detained as part of efforts to strengthen security after [last week’s] terrorist attack in the Moscow Region
," the head of the region added.
Last Friday, a mass shooting occurred in the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow, followed by a massive fire, in what became the deadliest terrorist attack in Russia in nearly 20 years. The four main suspects in the case — all citizens of Tajikistan — were detained and charged with terrorism.