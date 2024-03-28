https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-investigators-has-evidence-of-crocus-terrorists-connection-with-ukrainian-nationalists-1117613926.html

Russian Investigative Committee Has Proof of Crocus Terrorists' Connection With Kiev Nationalists

The investigation has obtained evidence of the connection of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue with Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

"The initial results of the investigation fully confirm the planned nature of the terrorists' actions, careful preparation and financial support from the organizers of the crime. As a result of working with detained terrorists, analyzing the technical devices seized from them, analyzing information about financial transactions, evidence of their connection with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram.The terrorists received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, Russian investigators added.Another Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case DetainedAnother suspect involved in financing of terrorists that attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow last week has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.

