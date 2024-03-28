International
Russian Investigative Committee Has Proof of Crocus Terrorists' Connection With Kiev Nationalists
Russian Investigative Committee Has Proof of Crocus Terrorists' Connection With Kiev Nationalists
The investigation has obtained evidence of the connection of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue with Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.
"The initial results of the investigation fully confirm the planned nature of the terrorists' actions, careful preparation and financial support from the organizers of the crime. As a result of working with detained terrorists, analyzing the technical devices seized from them, analyzing information about financial transactions, evidence of their connection with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram.The terrorists received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, Russian investigators added.Another Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case DetainedAnother suspect involved in financing of terrorists that attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow last week has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack
Russian Investigative Committee Has Proof of Crocus Terrorists' Connection With Kiev Nationalists

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation has obtained evidence of the connection of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue with Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.
"The initial results of the investigation fully confirm the planned nature of the terrorists' actions, careful preparation and financial support from the organizers of the crime. As a result of working with detained terrorists, analyzing the technical devices seized from them, analyzing information about financial transactions, evidence of their connection with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram.
The terrorists received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, Russian investigators added.

"The investigation has confirmed data on the receipt of significant amounts of money and cryptocurrencies from Ukraine to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, which were used in the preparation of the crime," the report said.

A shooting occurred last Friday in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. A Sputnik correspondent who witnessed the attack reported that a number of gunmen in camouflage broke into the music hall, shooting people point-blank and throwing incendiary bombs. The Russian Investigative Committee said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.

Russia
Initial Information From Crocus City Hall Attack Suspects Proves Ukrainian Link - FSB
26 March, 15:22 GMT

Another Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case Detained

Another suspect involved in financing of terrorists that attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow last week has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.
“Another suspect involved in a terrorist financing scheme has been identified and detained. The investigation will ask a court to select a preventive measure in the form of detention in relation to him,” the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.
