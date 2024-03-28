https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/russian-investigators-has-evidence-of-crocus-terrorists-connection-with-ukrainian-nationalists-1117613926.html
Russian Investigative Committee Has Proof of Crocus Terrorists' Connection With Kiev Nationalists
Russian Investigative Committee Has Proof of Crocus Terrorists' Connection With Kiev Nationalists
Sputnik International
The investigation has obtained evidence of the connection of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue with Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.
2024-03-28T14:50+0000
2024-03-28T14:50+0000
2024-03-28T15:03+0000
moscow concert hall attack
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/17/1117512641_0:0:3068:1727_1920x0_80_0_0_79b00173f760b8fbdc7656b1b32d7de0.jpg
"The initial results of the investigation fully confirm the planned nature of the terrorists' actions, careful preparation and financial support from the organizers of the crime. As a result of working with detained terrorists, analyzing the technical devices seized from them, analyzing information about financial transactions, evidence of their connection with Ukrainian nationalists has been obtained," the Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram.The terrorists received significant amounts of money and cryptocurrency from Ukraine, Russian investigators added.Another Suspect in Crocus City Hall Attack Case DetainedAnother suspect involved in financing of terrorists that attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow last week has been detained, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/initial-information-from-crocus-city-hall-attack-suspects-proves-ukrainian-link---fsb-1117564739.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/17/1117512641_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a985eae0042d66e78108bdbf2426d961.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
moscow terrorist attack, moscow concert hall attack, who was involved in moscow attack, who is behind moscow terrorist attack, official figures on the moscow attack, victims of the moscow attack, what happened during moscow attack
Russian Investigative Committee Has Proof of Crocus Terrorists' Connection With Kiev Nationalists
14:50 GMT 28.03.2024 (Updated: 15:03 GMT 28.03.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The investigation has obtained evidence of the connection of the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue with Ukrainian nationalists, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Thursday.