Worthy Use of NASA Budget: Mars Program Technology Found in Ukrainian Drones

Russian experts have identified batteries used by the US space agency NASA in the Mars program while studying captured Ukrainian drones, general director of the Centre for Integrated Unmanned Solutions told Sputnik.

Russian experts have found batteries used by the US space agency in the Mars program while reverse engineering captured Ukrainian drones, Dmitry Kuzyakin, general director of the Center for Development of Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik.The center deals with the full cycle of first-person view (FPV) combat applications, from drone production to training and piloting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).He also said that these batteries are extremely expensive to use in such makeshift devices.The developer added that aluminum alloys similar to those used in the US space program were also found in the captured Ukrainian drones. According to Kuzyakin, the special properties of such an alloy are crucial in space, but useless in an ordinary drone.However, thanks to such a "filling", Russian engineers can obtain "a lot of useful information" and data, Kuzyakin concluded.

