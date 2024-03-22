https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/ukraine-lacks-capacity-personnel--resources-to-build-own-himars-1117481893.html

Ukraine 'Lacks Capacity, Personnel & Resources' to Build Own HIMARS

Ukraine lacks production capacity, trained personnel and resources to start producing High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) on its own soil any time soon, Andrey Koshkin told Sputnik.

Ukraine lacks production capacity, trained personnel, and resources to begin producing military hardware like the US-delivered High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) on its own soil any time soon, Andrey Koshkin, a veteran Russian academic specializing in military and international affairs, told Sputnik.Ukraine faces “dwindling numbers of shells, bullets and even soldiers,” The Washington Post recently stated, adding that US intelligence predicted it might may run out of air defense missiles by the end of the month. In light of this, Ukraine is developing air defense systems and high-precision missiles similar to the US-made HIMARS, unnamed Kiev officials were cited as saying. The sources added that such high-tech systems are a long way off from being manufactured in Ukraine, as mastering and building such a production could take “decades.” The same Ukrainian officials reportedly cited “a laundry list of constraints - from lacking adequate financing to finding enough gunpowder - is preventing Ukrainian industry from ramping up production.”As a US aid package for Ukraine worth $60 billion remains stalled in Congress, the Kiev regime has been contending with a growing shortage of ammunition amid a lack of battlefield successes. Furthermore, Russian forces continue to chew through the sophisticated and costly NATO systems delivered to fuel the ongoing proxy war against it.Ukraine is also working with Western companies like Germany’s Rheinmetall and Britain’s BAE Systems. In February, Rheinmetall agreed on a joint venture to produce 155 mm shells and propellants, The Washington Post added, as Ukrainian defense industry representatives are considering launching domestic NATO-standard 155 mm shells production. However, this is not likely to get off the ground until "the second half of this year."“The West is interested in developing military production in Ukraine, including production of 122, 152, 155 mm artillery shells, small arms, ammunition for them, cartridges, and grenades. They would even like to expand the production of tanks. But this is a highly debatable issue, because currently Paris and Berlin cannot decide among themselves which tank to opt for as the main battle tank for Europe,” said Andrey Koshkin, who is also an expert at the Association of Military Political Scientists.The pundit was referring to a German-French joint tank project that would see the German Leopard and French Leclerc replaced by the MGCS main battle tank, yet there are ongoing rivalries between the companies involved.German weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall AG's Chief Executive Armin Papperger stated last year that the company expected to build its first armored vehicles in Ukraine by the beginning of 2024. The deal with Kiev was to cover the construction of the Fuchs armored transport vehicles and Lynx infantry fighting vehicles. At the time, pundits told Sputnik that the project was a highly doubtful one, but could be "attractive in terms of money laundering.” Weighing in on whether Western countries are ready to transfer their military production technologies to Ukraine from a security point of view, the expert suggested that to some extent, certain outdated technologies might be shared.Regarding the list of weapons that Ukraine is currently able to produce independently, one should bear in mind that, to a large degree, the country’s economy and military-industrial complex are “in a state of collapse,” Koshkin said.“They have tried to renew everything that Ukraine produced in Soviet times… They are currently 90% self-sufficient in aerial vehicles, but these are small production facilities numbering from 10 to 30 people. They produce from a thousand to a maximum of 10,000 drones per month," the pundit said.He noted that Ukraine was frantically trying to "repair something, modernize something, produce something on its own." But most importantly, "they need to organize the production of 155 mm artillery shells."As the proxy conflict drags on, Western countries are enriching their military-industrial complex at the expense of Ukraine. There could be two models of interaction between Ukraine and Western countries in the sphere of military production in the country. Ukraine may be allowed to produce something independently, or produce weapons jointly with other countries/foreign companies. But this is “not so simple and easy to do,” Koshkin reiterated.

