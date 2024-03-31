https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/new-western-armored-vehicle-coalition-unlikely-to-turn-the-tide-of-ukrainian-conflict-1117675171.html

New Western 'Armored Vehicle Coalition' Unlikely to Turn the Tide of Ukrainian Conflict

Sputnik International

Ukrainian defense ministry officials proudly announced the creation of an “armored vehicle coalition” this week that may help Kiev get its hands on more military hardware.

The recently unveiled "armored vehicle coalition" was initially proposed by Poland and Germany and supported by the UK, Sweden and Italy and is apparently meant to facilitate the provision of such vehicles to UkraineCommenting on this development, retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel Earl Rasmussen told Sputnik that this new coalition involves establishing repair facilities, training armored vehicle crews and technicians, and supplying weapons and ammunition.Pointing out that this is not the first such coalition set up by Ukraine’s Western sponsors, Rasmussen argued that this latest effort is unlikely to affect the situation on the front line in the Ukrainian conflict.Rasmussen also pointed at the plans previously announced by Western defense contractors, like Rheinmetall, to set up production facilities in Ukraine. He stressed that such ideas are very risky and expensive considering the constant threat of Russian strikes.The United States and its European NATO allies funneled billions of dollars’ worth of weapons and military hardware to Ukraine following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.While this military assistance did help fan the flames of the conflict and prolong it, it did not provide the regime in Kiev with an edge that would have allowed it to match the Russian forces on the battlefield.

