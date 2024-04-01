International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/north-korea-plans-to-launch-more-reconnaissance-satellites-1117680128.html
North Korea Plans to Launch More Reconnaissance Satellites
North Korea Plans to Launch More Reconnaissance Satellites
Sputnik International
North Korea to develop new space technologies and plans to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year,
2024-04-01T09:45+0000
2024-04-01T09:45+0000
military
north korea
kim jong-un
vladimir putin
pyongyang
vostochny cosmodrome
white house
pentagon
satellite
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093460929_0:21:401:246_1920x0_80_0_0_7db97102ed1296d27edcc15e031e146e.jpg
North Korea is developing new space technologies and plans to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year, said deputy head of the National Aerospace Technology Administration Pak Kyong Su.The space agency official added that the aerospace industry is crucial for the DPRK in terms of geopolitical standing and economic development. Pyongyang plans to use satellites in agriculture and disaster prevention, as well as for military purposes such as keeping an eye on the activities of North Korea's adversaries, including the US, Japan and South Korea."The successful launch of the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 last year has brought about substantial progress in national defense capabilities and several launches are expected for this year as well," he said.The Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite was launched in November 2023 and sent photos of the US White House, Pentagon and other military objects as part of a test.In early September 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was warmly welcomed by Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome - a Russian spaceport in the Far East. Kim praised Russia's role in taming space and showed interest in Russia's cutting-edge technologies.When journalists asked Putin whether Russia would help North Korea with satellite technologies, the Russian president replied that space cooperation was the very reason he and his counterpart had come to Vostochny Cosmodrome.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/north-koreas-spy-satellite-makes-pyongyang-full-fledged-member-of-space-club-1115270011.html
north korea
pyongyang
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sergey Lebedev
Sergey Lebedev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093460929_22:0:377:266_1920x0_80_0_0_678e5f4c9d146f21a4170cff2f0ddc07.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea space program, north korea space, north korean satellites
north korea space program, north korea space, north korean satellites

North Korea Plans to Launch More Reconnaissance Satellites

09:45 GMT 01.04.2024
© Photo : Korean Central News AgencyImage taken from camera aboard North Korean rocket conducting satellite test.
Image taken from camera aboard North Korean rocket conducting satellite test. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2024
© Photo : Korean Central News Agency
Subscribe
Sergey Lebedev
All materialsWrite to the author
North Korea launched its space program in the 1970s and began construction of its first spaceport in the 1980s.
North Korea is developing new space technologies and plans to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year, said deputy head of the National Aerospace Technology Administration Pak Kyong Su.
The space agency official added that the aerospace industry is crucial for the DPRK in terms of geopolitical standing and economic development. Pyongyang plans to use satellites in agriculture and disaster prevention, as well as for military purposes such as keeping an eye on the activities of North Korea's adversaries, including the US, Japan and South Korea.
The General Bureau of Aerospace Engineering of the DPRK successfully launched the Manrigyong-1 reconnaissance satellite at 22 hours, 42 minutes and 28 seconds on November 21, 112 Juche (2023) using a new type of Chollima-1 carrier rocket from Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan Province. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
Analysis
North Korea’s Spy Satellite Makes Pyongyang ‘Full-Fledged Member of Space Club’
28 November 2023, 21:39 GMT
"The successful launch of the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 last year has brought about substantial progress in national defense capabilities and several launches are expected for this year as well," he said.
The Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite was launched in November 2023 and sent photos of the US White House, Pentagon and other military objects as part of a test.

In early September 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was warmly welcomed by Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome - a Russian spaceport in the Far East. Kim praised Russia's role in taming space and showed interest in Russia's cutting-edge technologies.

"The glory of Russia as the country of the first space conquerors will never fade," he wrote in the book for honored visitors.

When journalists asked Putin whether Russia would help North Korea with satellite technologies, the Russian president replied that space cooperation was the very reason he and his counterpart had come to Vostochny Cosmodrome.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала