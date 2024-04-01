https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/north-korea-plans-to-launch-more-reconnaissance-satellites-1117680128.html

North Korea Plans to Launch More Reconnaissance Satellites

North Korea Plans to Launch More Reconnaissance Satellites

Sputnik International

North Korea to develop new space technologies and plans to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year,

2024-04-01T09:45+0000

2024-04-01T09:45+0000

2024-04-01T09:45+0000

military

north korea

kim jong-un

vladimir putin

pyongyang

vostochny cosmodrome

white house

pentagon

satellite

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/1c/1093460929_0:21:401:246_1920x0_80_0_0_7db97102ed1296d27edcc15e031e146e.jpg

North Korea is developing new space technologies and plans to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year, said deputy head of the National Aerospace Technology Administration Pak Kyong Su.The space agency official added that the aerospace industry is crucial for the DPRK in terms of geopolitical standing and economic development. Pyongyang plans to use satellites in agriculture and disaster prevention, as well as for military purposes such as keeping an eye on the activities of North Korea's adversaries, including the US, Japan and South Korea."The successful launch of the reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1 last year has brought about substantial progress in national defense capabilities and several launches are expected for this year as well," he said.The Malligyong-1 reconnaissance satellite was launched in November 2023 and sent photos of the US White House, Pentagon and other military objects as part of a test.In early September 2023, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was warmly welcomed by Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome - a Russian spaceport in the Far East. Kim praised Russia's role in taming space and showed interest in Russia's cutting-edge technologies.When journalists asked Putin whether Russia would help North Korea with satellite technologies, the Russian president replied that space cooperation was the very reason he and his counterpart had come to Vostochny Cosmodrome.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/north-koreas-spy-satellite-makes-pyongyang-full-fledged-member-of-space-club-1115270011.html

north korea

pyongyang

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

north korea space program, north korea space, north korean satellites