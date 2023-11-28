https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/north-koreas-spy-satellite-makes-pyongyang-full-fledged-member-of-space-club-1115270011.html

North Korea’s Spy Satellite Makes Pyongyang ‘Full-Fledged Member of Space Club’

North Korea’s Spy Satellite Makes Pyongyang ‘Full-Fledged Member of Space Club’

North Korea’s new reconnaissance satellite has placed it among an elite group of nations with autonomous space capabilities, but the device will have powerful strategic effects, too.

2023-11-28T21:39+0000

2023-11-28T21:39+0000

2023-11-28T21:37+0000

analysis

alexei leonkov

pyongyang

north korea

spy satellite

ballistic missiles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/16/1115123475_0:24:900:530_1920x0_80_0_0_3d7fb3499bc9467b5648a4f79d2bd1f5.jpg

Last week, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) announced it had successfully launched a reconnaissance satellite into orbit. Called Malligyong-1, the satellite was launched on a Chollima-1 carrier rocket from the Sohae Satellite Space Launching Station on the country’s western coast.On Tuesday, Pyongyang said the new satellite had already been tested out on its chief adversary, photographing the White House, Pentagon, and aircraft carriers at the Norfolk naval base. The US said it couldn’t verify the North Korean claims.Moscow-based military expert Alexey Leonkov told Sputnik on Tuesday that the DPRK’s accomplishment had placed it on par with a handful of other space-faring nations.Leonkov said accusations from the United States that Pyongyang had help from Russia with the satellite launch “are not true.”“The fact is that back in 2016, American intelligence reported that Ukraine was actively involved in the DPRK's missile program and, in particular, named such two structures as the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau and Yuzhmash,” he said, referring to two Ukrainian state-owned design bureaus, the former of which produced the Zenit rocket and the latter of which produces rocket parts such as engines.“It was in 2016 that tests of new intermediate- and intercontinental-range ballistic missiles began. In the end, it resulted in the appearance of the reconnaissance satellite, which, I think, will not be alone.”“Both the US and Japan will likely be annoyed by this because the images from this satellite can and will be used for military purposes,” he added. “That is, they will be used to determine coordinates and objects. If the satellite operates in a coordinate system, then further photographic images will be quite enough to provide target designation for an intercontinental ballistic missile.”Leonkov further said the emergence of a North Korean space program would make the small socialist state “a member of the club of space powers,” something even South Korea has not achieved, thanks to a domineering hand by Washington that limited Seoul to launching its satellites on American rockets.“In other words, calling South Korea a full-fledged member of the space club can be conditional. South Korea most likely belongs to the states that do not have their own spaceports and use the services of spaceports of other states. And after the launch of such a satellite, North Korea entered not just the club of space powers, but the club of those powers that have military reconnaissance satellites,” he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231127/north-korea-launches-satellite-to-keep-up-with-us-military-moves---un-envoy--1115238712.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/japan-to-splurge-1-trillion-in-asian-space-race-with-india-china-and-dprk-1115184109.html

pyongyang

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

does north korea have a spy satellite, did north korea photograph the white house, korea nuclear weapons