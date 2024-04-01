https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/russia-strongly-condemns-israeli-attack-on-iranian-consulate-in-syria---foreign-ministry-1117688279.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate in Syria - Foreign Ministry
Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate general building in Damascus, and considers attacks on diplomatic facilities unacceptable, the Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad-Hadi Haji-Rahimi, and five officers.Russia believes that any aggressive actions of Israeli are "are totally unacceptable and must be stopped," the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate general building in Damascus, and considers attacks on diplomatic facilities unacceptable, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad-Hadi Haji-Rahimi, and five officers.
"We strongly condemn this attack on the Iranian consular mission in Syria. We consider any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities … to be completely unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia believes that any aggressive actions of Israeli are "are totally unacceptable and must be stopped," the ministry added.
"We urge the Israeli leadership to abandon the practice of provocative acts of force on the territory of Syria and other neighboring countries, which can lead to extremely dangerous consequences throughout the region," the statement read.