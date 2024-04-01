International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/russia-strongly-condemns-israeli-attack-on-iranian-consulate-in-syria---foreign-ministry-1117688279.html
Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate in Syria - Foreign Ministry
Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate in Syria - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate general building in Damascus, and considers attacks on diplomatic facilities unacceptable, the Foreign Ministry said.
2024-04-01T20:35+0000
2024-04-01T20:35+0000
world
syria
russia
damascus
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
consulate
airstrike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117688265_0:81:1200:756_1920x0_80_0_0_177faf192dc15bcc3242bfc958ac72e3.jpg
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad-Hadi Haji-Rahimi, and five officers.Russia believes that any aggressive actions of Israeli are "are totally unacceptable and must be stopped," the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/israeli-strike-on-building-near-iranian-embassy-in-syria-kills-two-people---source-1117685668.html
syria
russia
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117688265_43:0:1158:836_1920x0_80_0_0_65db97e7d507ff20488f52f41b774aaa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iranian сonsulate, israeli airstrike, iranian generals dead, iranian consulate general, general mohammad reza zahedi, brigadier general mohammad-hadi haji-rahimi, what happened in damascus
iranian сonsulate, israeli airstrike, iranian generals dead, iranian consulate general, general mohammad reza zahedi, brigadier general mohammad-hadi haji-rahimi, what happened in damascus

Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate in Syria - Foreign Ministry

20:35 GMT 01.04.2024
Picture of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, hit by an airstrike.
Picture of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, hit by an airstrike. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2024
Picture of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, hit by an airstrike.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate general building in Damascus, and considers attacks on diplomatic facilities unacceptable, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad-Hadi Haji-Rahimi, and five officers.
"We strongly condemn this attack on the Iranian consular mission in Syria. We consider any attacks on diplomatic and consular facilities … to be completely unacceptable," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia believes that any aggressive actions of Israeli are "are totally unacceptable and must be stopped," the ministry added.
"We urge the Israeli leadership to abandon the practice of provocative acts of force on the territory of Syria and other neighboring countries, which can lead to extremely dangerous consequences throughout the region," the statement read.
Iranian flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2024
World
Israeli Strike on Building Near Iranian Embassy in Syria Kills Two People - Source
15:21 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала