Russia Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack on Iranian Consulate in Syria - Foreign Ministry

Russia strongly condemns Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate general building in Damascus, and considers attacks on diplomatic facilities unacceptable, the Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brigadier General Mohammad-Hadi Haji-Rahimi, and five officers.Russia believes that any aggressive actions of Israeli are "are totally unacceptable and must be stopped," the ministry added.

