Israeli Strike on Building Near Iranian Embassy in Syria Kills Two People - Source
Israeli Strike on Building Near Iranian Embassy in Syria Kills Two People - Source
At least two people were killed as the result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building near Iranian embassy in Syria’s Damascus, a Syrian security source told Sputnik on Monday.
world
middle east
syria
damascus
israel
"According to initial reports, two people were killed and another one was injured in an Israeli strike on a building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus," the source said.An earlier report by Iran’s IRIB state-run broadcaster said that an Israeli airstrike had hit a building that belongs to the Iranian consulate general in Damascus and serves as the residence of the ambassador.
syria
damascus
israel
Israeli Strike on Building Near Iranian Embassy in Syria Kills Two People - Source

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed as the result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building near Iranian embassy in Syria’s Damascus, a Syrian security source told Sputnik on Monday.
"According to initial reports, two people were killed and another one was injured in an Israeli strike on a building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus," the source said.
An earlier report by Iran’s IRIB state-run broadcaster said that an Israeli airstrike had hit a building that belongs to the Iranian consulate general in Damascus and serves as the residence of the ambassador.
