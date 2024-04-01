https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/israeli-strike-on-building-near-iranian-embassy-in-syria-kills-two-people---source-1117685668.html

Israeli Strike on Building Near Iranian Embassy in Syria Kills Two People - Source

At least two people were killed as the result of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building near Iranian embassy in Syria’s Damascus, a Syrian security source told Sputnik on Monday.

"According to initial reports, two people were killed and another one was injured in an Israeli strike on a building near the Iranian embassy in Damascus," the source said.An earlier report by Iran’s IRIB state-run broadcaster said that an Israeli airstrike had hit a building that belongs to the Iranian consulate general in Damascus and serves as the residence of the ambassador.

