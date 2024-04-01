See How Russian Servicemen Examine German-made Marder IFV
See How Russian Servicemen Examine German-made Marder IFV
Sputnik International
Last week, the Russian armed forces captured first-ever German-made Marder IFV as trophy near Avdeyevka. Ukrainian troops panicked during unsuccessful counter-attack and retreated, abandoning the machine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
After the first captured German Marder infantry fighting vehicle was evacuated from the contact line in the Avdeyevka region, Russian engineers began to study it and identify its vulnerabilities. The Infantry Fighting Vehicle has been captured and is ready for action. It has been restored by the Tsentr Group of the Russian Armed Forces engineers.Last summer, the Russian Defense Ministry displayed Western weapons captured during the special military operation. Visitors to Army-2023 had a chance to see that this "top-notch" equipment is no match for the Russian Armed Forces.
Last week, Russian forces captured their first German-made Marder IFV as a trophy near Avdeyevka. Ukrainian troops panicked during an unsuccessful counterattack and retreated, abandoning the machine, the Russian Defence Ministry reported.
After the first captured German Marder infantry fighting vehicle was evacuated from the contact line in the Avdeyevka region, Russian engineers began to study it and identify its vulnerabilities.
The Infantry Fighting Vehicle has been captured and is ready for action. It has been restored by the Tsentr Group of the Russian Armed Forces engineers.
Last summer, the Russian Defense Ministry displayed Western weapons captured during the special military operation. Visitors to Army-2023 had a chance to see that this "top-notch" equipment is no match for the Russian Armed Forces.