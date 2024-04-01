International
See How Russian Servicemen Examine German-made Marder IFV
See How Russian Servicemen Examine German-made Marder IFV
Sputnik International
Last week, the Russian armed forces captured first-ever German-made Marder IFV as trophy near Avdeyevka. Ukrainian troops panicked during unsuccessful counter-attack and retreated, abandoning the machine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
After the first captured German Marder infantry fighting vehicle was evacuated from the contact line in the Avdeyevka region, Russian engineers began to study it and identify its vulnerabilities. The Infantry Fighting Vehicle has been captured and is ready for action. It has been restored by the Tsentr Group of the Russian Armed Forces engineers.Last summer, the Russian Defense Ministry displayed Western weapons captured during the special military operation. Visitors to Army-2023 had a chance to see that this "top-notch" equipment is no match for the Russian Armed Forces.
See How Russian Servicemen Examine German-made Marder IFV

12:20 GMT 01.04.2024
Last week, Russian forces captured their first German-made Marder IFV as a trophy near Avdeyevka. Ukrainian troops panicked during an unsuccessful counterattack and retreated, abandoning the machine, the Russian Defence Ministry reported.
After the first captured German Marder infantry fighting vehicle was evacuated from the contact line in the Avdeyevka region, Russian engineers began to study it and identify its vulnerabilities.

The Infantry Fighting Vehicle has been captured and is ready for action. It has been restored by the Tsentr Group of the Russian Armed Forces engineers.
Last summer, the Russian Defense Ministry displayed Western weapons captured during the special military operation. Visitors to Army-2023 had a chance to see that this "top-notch" equipment is no match for the Russian Armed Forces.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Trophy German Marder IFV fully restored by Russian military engineers.

Trophy German Marder IFV fully restored by Russian military engineers. - Sputnik International
1/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Trophy German Marder IFV fully restored by Russian military engineers.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Serviceman exits trophy Marder IFV.

Serviceman exits trophy Marder IFV. - Sputnik International
2/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Serviceman exits trophy Marder IFV.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The control panel and steering wheel of the Marder IFV.

The control panel and steering wheel of the Marder IFV. - Sputnik International
3/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The control panel and steering wheel of the Marder IFV.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Driver tests the restored IFV.

Driver tests the restored IFV. - Sputnik International
4/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Driver tests the restored IFV.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

According to Russian servicemen, Marder IFV is ill-equipped for the intense battles taking place in Donbass.

According to Russian servicemen, Marder IFV is ill-equipped for the intense battles taking place in Donbass. - Sputnik International
5/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

According to Russian servicemen, Marder IFV is ill-equipped for the intense battles taking place in Donbass.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

This combat vehicle is designed to move on hard ground and paved roadways.

This combat vehicle is designed to move on hard ground and paved roadways. - Sputnik International
6/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

This combat vehicle is designed to move on hard ground and paved roadways.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

However, it gets stuck in mud and generally poorly performs off-road.

However, it gets stuck in mud and generally poorly performs off-road. - Sputnik International
7/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

However, it gets stuck in mud and generally poorly performs off-road.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Engineers will meticulously study the trophy IFV to learn its key vulnerabilities - so Russian soldiers will know better where to strike.

Engineers will meticulously study the trophy IFV to learn its key vulnerabilities - so Russian soldiers will know better where to strike. - Sputnik International
8/8
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Engineers will meticulously study the trophy IFV to learn its key vulnerabilities - so Russian soldiers will know better where to strike.

