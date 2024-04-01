https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/not-cut-out-for-real-warfare-german-marder-ifvs-exposed-as-weak-unfit-for-battlefield-1117678093.html

Not Cut Out for Real Warfare: German Marder IFVs Exposed As Weak, Unfit for Battlefield

Not Cut Out for Real Warfare: German Marder IFVs Exposed As Weak, Unfit for Battlefield

Sputnik International

Earlier Sputnik reported that Russian soldiers captured first-ever Marder IFV in vicinity of Avdeyevka abandoned by Ukrainian troops who panicked during unsuccessful counter-attack attempt.

2024-04-01T06:40+0000

2024-04-01T06:40+0000

2024-04-01T06:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

donbass

bundeswehr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117678224_108:0:1296:668_1920x0_80_0_0_194ba2445634b06385f683c76e2bda1f.png

The German-made Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles are ill-equipped for the intense battles taking place in Donbass. Their lack of maneuverability in the spring mud is a major hindrance, making them unsuitable for the harsh conditions of the ongoing conflict. A Russian serviceman, who was part of the team that captured the first Marder as a trophy, attests to the fact that these vehicles fail to adapt to the terrain and the demands of the battle zone.“Its ability to traverse cross-country is shoddy, in addition it lacks cargo trailers, as well as rubber cushions... It [the Marder IFV] is designed to move on hard ground, on paved roadways, possibly on sandy roads, but it navigates very poorly on muddy terrain,” he stated.The Marder IFV, which was designed during the Cold War era, is able to carry up to ten servicemen, armed with a 20-mm RH 202 automatic cannon and a 7.62-mm MG3 machine gun.According to a recent article in the National Interest publication, Ukraine has turned into a “dumping ground” or junkyard for the West's weaponry. Moreover, Russian officials have repeatedly cautioned that Western arm supplies to the Kiev regime would only escalate the conflict and in no way would it slow down Moscow's special military operation. Western arms supplied to Ukraine have become prized trophies for Russian soldiers and provide a great amount of valuable technical information for Russian scientists and engineers who meticulously study the samples gathered on the battlefield.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russian-troops-reveal-how-first-ever-german-marder-ifv-taken-as-trophy-1117552445.html

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sergey Lebedev

Sergey Lebedev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sergey Lebedev

marder ifv, ukraine marder, russia marder trophy, marder avdeyevka, marder vs russia