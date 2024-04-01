https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/so-long-us-china-could-eventually-become-worlds-number-one-economy--expert-1117684773.html

So Long, US: China Could 'Eventually Become World’s Number One Economy' – Expert

The Bank of China predicted on Monday a year-on-year growth of the country’s gross domestic product, which is estimated to stand at 4.8 percent.

The Chinese People’s Republic (PRC) will most likely overtake the US as the world's top economy by 2035, if China maintains gross domestic product (GDP) growth of about 5% annually in the next few years, according to a report released by an international think tank.This standpoint is based on China's "faster economic growth than the US, as well as the continuous appreciation of the yuan and its increased internationalization, and the long-term bullish outlook for the yuan against the US dollar," the report pointed out.Weighing in on reports that China’s manufacturing activity expanded in March for the first time since September, Pauken praised the PRC as "a strong manufacturing base."He also lauded the Chinese government for taking "some steps to create some stimulus" for economic recovery."The government is taking the downturn in the economy more seriously, and they're starting to spend more money and then that has a big impact on the rest of the Chinese economy and other companies, because when the government starts spending a lot of money in China, that also helps a lot of the other companies that have contracts or have some type of projects with the government. And then it just creates cycles of wealth," Pauken explained.The author also noted that currently, China "has much more trade" with the countries of Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and Africa, as well as the Global South.In the meantime, China's National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Asian giant's official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.8 in March from 49.1 in February. Bruce Pang, the chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., stated to the Bloomberg News agency that this increase is a clear indication that "the world’s second-largest economy is stabilizing."

