Trump Says He Has ‘No Choice’ But to Conduct Mass Deportations of Illegal Migrants

Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would have "no choice" but to conduct mass deportations of illegal migrants from the United States once he is back in the White House.

"I have no choice, I have no choice," Trump said on the Dan O'Donnell show. "No country can sustain what this man [US President Joe Biden] has done. He is the worst president in our history." According to Trump, his administration will start mass deportations with "the bad ones" whose names the local police know, facilitating their ejection from the United States. Democrat President Biden and his Republican predecessor Trump are facing a rematch in the November presidential election after Biden's 2020 win.

