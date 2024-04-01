International
Trump Says He Has ‘No Choice’ But to Conduct Mass Deportations of Illegal Migrants
Trump Says He Has ‘No Choice’ But to Conduct Mass Deportations of Illegal Migrants
Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would have "no choice" but to conduct mass deportations of illegal migrants from the United States once he is back in the White House.
"I have no choice, I have no choice," Trump said on the Dan O'Donnell show. "No country can sustain what this man [US President Joe Biden] has done. He is the worst president in our history." According to Trump, his administration will start mass deportations with "the bad ones" whose names the local police know, facilitating their ejection from the United States. Democrat President Biden and his Republican predecessor Trump are facing a rematch in the November presidential election after Biden's 2020 win.
Trump Says He Has ‘No Choice’ But to Conduct Mass Deportations of Illegal Migrants

15:46 GMT 01.04.2024
© AP Photo / Eugene Garcia A pair of migrant families from Brazil seeking asylum, walk through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., June 10, 2021.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would have "no choice" but to conduct mass deportations of illegal migrants from the United States once he is back in the White House.
"I have no choice, I have no choice," Trump said on the Dan O'Donnell show. "No country can sustain what this man [US President Joe Biden] has done. He is the worst president in our history."
According to Trump, his administration will start mass deportations with "the bad ones" whose names the local police know, facilitating their ejection from the United States.

Since 2021, there have been 9 million encounters nationwide and over 7.4 million encounters at the southwest border.

Democrat President Biden and his Republican predecessor Trump are facing a rematch in the November presidential election after Biden's 2020 win.

The US is home to 13.7 million illegal immigrants and 51.4 million immigrants in total, an uptick of 6.4 million within three years since Biden became president, according to the Center for Immigration Studies. The US currently boasts the highest immigrant-to-population ratio ever recorded, at 15.5 percent, a 2-percentage-point rise since 2020, surpassing the 14.8 percent recorded in 1890.

