Turkish, Saudi Foreign Ministers Discuss Possible Steps of Gaza Contact Group - Source

Turkish FM Fidan held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart, Farhan Al Saud, during which the parties discussed possible new steps of the contact group on the settlement of the Gaza conflict.

"During the talks, the ministers discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip and the actions that the contact group can take in this regard in the coming period," the source said on Sunday. The ministers also touched upon bilateral relations and regional developments. The foreign ministers of Turkiye, Indonesia, Nigeria, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia created a contact group on Gaza following the joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the League of Arab States in Riyadh on November 11.

