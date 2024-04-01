https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/new-palestinian-cabinet-sworn-in-by-president-abbas-in-ramallah---state-media-1117675891.html

New Palestinian Cabinet Sworn In by President Abbas in Ramallah - State Media

New Palestinian Cabinet Sworn In by President Abbas in Ramallah - State Media

Sputnik International

Members of the new Palestinian cabinet were sworn in on Sunday by President Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority-run WAFA news agency reported.

2024-04-01T00:53+0000

2024-04-01T00:53+0000

2024-04-01T00:53+0000

world

mahmoud abbas

mohammad shtayyeh

palestine

ramallah

palestinian authority

west bank

gaza strip

wafa

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/05/0d/1082874417_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_184e062dd7445ed581b5ef75bf1f31b3.jpg

On Thursday, newly-appointed Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa presented the new cabinet and its work program to Abbas, who then signed a decree on the approval of the new government. On Sunday evening, the new cabinet headed by Mustafa was sworn in at the presidential headquarters in Ramallah, the report said. The new Palestinian prime minister will also take over the position of foreign minister from veteran diplomat Riyad al-Maliki, the news agency reported.After the ceremony, the president said that the new cabinet's mandate would apply to the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Among the new cabinet's tasks, Abbas pointed out the preparation for presidential and parliamentary elections. In mid-March, Abbas appointed prominent economist and his former adviser Mohammad Mustafa as the new prime minister and instructed him to form a government. Prior to that, Mustafa was the chair and co-president of the Palestine Investment Fund. In late February, former Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh submitted a letter of resignation to Abbas following reports about negotiations between Palestinian political parties and movements on the formation of a new cabinet. Abbas instructed Shtayyeh to remain in office until a new cabinet is formed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231013/abbas-rejects-attempts-to-relocate-population-of-gaza-strip-at-talks-with-blinken---reports-1114168199.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/second-humanitarian-mission-leaves-cyprus-for-gaza-strip---cypriot-foreign-ministry-1117666178.html

palestine

ramallah

west bank

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

new palestinian cabinet, palestinian wafa, president mahmoud abbas, gaza palestine government,