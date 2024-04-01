International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 510 Soldiers in Donetsk Vicinity in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Up to 510 Soldiers in Donetsk Vicinity in Past Day
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 510 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 servicepeople, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as twenty-seven vehicles," the ministry said. Russia repelled two Ukraine's counterattacks in the Avdeyevka outskirts, the ministry added. "The enemy lost up to 295 soldiers, a US-made Abrams tank, five armored combat vehicles and five cars," the ministry said. Ukraine lost over 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk vicinity in the past day, the ministry said. "The enemy's losses amounted to more than 120 soldiers, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles and two pickups," the ministry concluded.
Ukraine Loses Up to 510 Soldiers in Donetsk Vicinity in Past Day

12:35 GMT 01.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 510 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 servicepeople, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as twenty-seven vehicles," the ministry said.
Russia repelled two Ukraine's counterattacks in the Avdeyevka outskirts, the ministry added.
"The enemy lost up to 295 soldiers, a US-made Abrams tank, five armored combat vehicles and five cars," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk vicinity in the past day, the ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to more than 120 soldiers, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles and two pickups," the ministry concluded.
