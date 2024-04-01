https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/ukraine-loses-up-to-510-soldiers-in-donetsk-vicinity-in-past-day-1117683253.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 510 Soldiers in Donetsk Vicinity in Past Day
Ukraine Loses Up to 510 Soldiers in Donetsk Vicinity in Past Day
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 510 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2024-04-01T12:35+0000
2024-04-01T12:35+0000
2024-04-01T12:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117683372_0:4:3071:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_a0c7f7e1a964432070226ed7627c3c33.jpg
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 servicepeople, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as twenty-seven vehicles," the ministry said. Russia repelled two Ukraine's counterattacks in the Avdeyevka outskirts, the ministry added. "The enemy lost up to 295 soldiers, a US-made Abrams tank, five armored combat vehicles and five cars," the ministry said. Ukraine lost over 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk vicinity in the past day, the ministry said. "The enemy's losses amounted to more than 120 soldiers, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles and two pickups," the ministry concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/ukraine-being-destroyed-from-within-by-zelensky-government-corruption--ex-diplomat-1117647839.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117683372_242:0:2971:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f286320235be4087da1d637784527275.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, abrams destroyed, ukraine conflict, russia vs ukraine, ukraine killed
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, abrams destroyed, ukraine conflict, russia vs ukraine, ukraine killed
Ukraine Loses Up to 510 Soldiers in Donetsk Vicinity in Past Day
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 510 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 servicepeople, three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, as well as twenty-seven vehicles," the ministry said.
Russia repelled two Ukraine's counterattacks in the Avdeyevka outskirts, the ministry added.
"The enemy lost up to 295 soldiers, a US-made Abrams tank, five armored combat vehicles and five cars," the ministry said.
Ukraine lost over 120 soldiers in the South Donetsk vicinity in the past day, the ministry said.
"The enemy's losses amounted to more than 120 soldiers, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles and two pickups," the ministry concluded.