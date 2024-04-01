https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/ukrainian-drone-assembly-site-exposed-by-russian-engineers-1117679049.html
Ukrainian Drone Assembly Site Exposed by Russian Engineers
The on-board computer of the Ukrainian drone held a bunchload of information about UAV production and logistics chains and Russian engineers were able to extract.
Russian engineers meticulously analyzed the captured Ukrainian drone named Baba Yaga and managed to pinpoint its assembly site, as well as trace the origins of its components, Dmitry Kuzyakin, the general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik in an interview.Kuzyakin emphasized that crucial information regarding the drone's battlefield applications, production intelligence, and even the coordinates of its test flights was revealed through the examination of its navigational computer and flight controller.He added that the information they obtained while studying Ukrainian drones was handed over to relevant state agencies.Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian army began adapting agricultural drones to drop mines due to a shortage of foreign drones. Russian soldiers named these new drones "Baba Yaga" after the powerful witch in Slavic mythology. These drones can carry and drop bombs up to 50 kg.
Russian engineers meticulously analyzed the captured Ukrainian drone named Baba Yaga and managed to pinpoint its assembly site, as well as trace the origins of its components, Dmitry Kuzyakin, the general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik in an interview.
“It is our center who was first to acquire trophy drone Baba Yaga – even before its name was unknown… We were able to 'loosen it up' and we learned that Baba Yaga appeared at the battlefield not at once. At first, it 'travelled' across Eastern Europe and Ukraine. We compared locations the drone revealed with other intelligence, and this resulted in priceless information about logistics chain, depots, production sites and testing grounds,” he shared.
Kuzyakin emphasized that crucial information regarding the drone's battlefield applications, production intelligence, and even the coordinates of its test flights was revealed through the examination of its navigational computer and flight controller.
He added that the information they obtained while studying Ukrainian drones was handed over to relevant state agencies.
“This is the case when component base gives us more information than any agent, spy or enemy drone expert taken captive,” he concluded.
Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian army began adapting agricultural drones to drop mines due to a shortage of foreign drones. Russian soldiers named these new drones "Baba Yaga" after the powerful witch in Slavic mythology. These drones can carry and drop bombs up to 50 kg.