Ukrainian Drone Assembly Site Exposed by Russian Engineers

The on-board computer of the Ukrainian drone held a bunchload of information about UAV production and logistics chains and Russian engineers were able to extract.

Russian engineers meticulously analyzed the captured Ukrainian drone named Baba Yaga and managed to pinpoint its assembly site, as well as trace the origins of its components, Dmitry Kuzyakin, the general director of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions, told Sputnik in an interview.Kuzyakin emphasized that crucial information regarding the drone's battlefield applications, production intelligence, and even the coordinates of its test flights was revealed through the examination of its navigational computer and flight controller.He added that the information they obtained while studying Ukrainian drones was handed over to relevant state agencies.Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian army began adapting agricultural drones to drop mines due to a shortage of foreign drones. Russian soldiers named these new drones "Baba Yaga" after the powerful witch in Slavic mythology. These drones can carry and drop bombs up to 50 kg.

