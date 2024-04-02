https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/17-syrians-suffered-in-attack-on-iranian-consulate-us-expects-israel-to-carry-out-investigation-1117706065.html

17 Syrians Suffered in Attack on Iranian Consulate, US Expects Israel to Carry Out Investigation

17 Syrians Suffered in Attack on Iranian Consulate, US Expects Israel to Carry Out Investigation

US expects Israel to carry out a comprehensive and prompt investigation into the strike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which killed four Syrians and injured 13 more.

"The number of Syrian citizens killed in the Israeli aggression against the Iranian consulate on Monday reached four, 13 are injured," the minister told Syria’s state-run SANA broadcaster.White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby later claimed there is no evidence at the moment to suggest that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) strike on staff of the World Central Kitchen (WCK) was intentional.The remarks were made in response to a reporter's question about whether firing a missile at WCK staff delivering food, resulting in deaths, constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law.Kirby did not say anything about the deaths of Syrian people. Kirby added that the US expects Israel to carry out a comprehensive and prompt investigation into the incident, hoping the results will be publicly disclosed and that there will be suitable accountability.

