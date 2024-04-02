https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/eu-make-no-decision-on-use-of-russian-frozen-asset-profits-in-near-future---official-1117698438.html
EU Make No Decision on Use of Russian Frozen Asset Profits in Near Future - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni told Sputnik on Tuesday he saw no decisions made by the European authorities on the use of the profits from the Russian frozen assets in the near future.
"We are talking about 250 billion euros [$268.5 billion], we are talking about using profits from them. I do not see any decisions on this issue made [by the EU authorities] in the near future," Gentiloni said.
Earlier Sputnik calculated that attempt to confiscate Russian assets may cost the West some $288 billion in tit-for-tat actions. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure as “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good”.