https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/eu-make-no-decision-on-use-of-russian-frozen-asset-profits-in-near-future---official-1117698438.html

EU Make No Decision on Use of Russian Frozen Asset Profits in Near Future - Official

EU Make No Decision on Use of Russian Frozen Asset Profits in Near Future - Official

Sputnik International

EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni told Sputnik on Tuesday he saw no decisions made by the European authorities on the use of the profits from the Russian frozen assets in the near future.

2024-04-02T12:14+0000

2024-04-02T12:14+0000

2024-04-02T12:14+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

frozen assets

european union (eu)

paolo gentiloni

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/11/1113436948_0:195:2950:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_9487723bdb0ddf472d20fa1850268127.jpg

"We are talking about 250 billion euros [$268.5 billion], we are talking about using profits from them. I do not see any decisions on this issue made [by the EU authorities] in the near future," Gentiloni said.Earlier Sputnik calculated that attempt to confiscate Russian assets may cost the West some $288 billion in tit-for-tat actions. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure as “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good”.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/west-could-face-300bln-boomerang-in-gamble-to-seize-russian-assets-sputnik-estimates-1116380567.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sancton, frozen assets, russian assets, russian economy