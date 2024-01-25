https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/west-could-face-300bln-boomerang-in-gamble-to-seize-russian-assets-sputnik-estimates-1116380567.html

West Could Face $300Bln Boomerang in Gamble to Seize Russian Assets, Sputnik Estimates

West Could Face $300Bln Boomerang in Gamble to Seize Russian Assets, Sputnik Estimates

Various proposals for confiscating frozen Russian assets have been mulled over by EU and US officials for months now, but there is a new twist to the story following recent developments in the US Senate. However, Russia's tit-for-tat countermeasures would come at a greater price.

2024-01-25T15:05+0000

2024-01-25T15:05+0000

2024-01-25T15:05+0000

economy

russia

european union (eu)

assets

foreign assets

frozen assets

dmitry peskov

west

kiev

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/19/1116380997_0:176:3018:1874_1920x0_80_0_0_fe2061118b017081abab32905ed8b01f.jpg

Russian officials have warned of tit-for-tat actions as a response to transferring frozen assets to the Kiev regime, which may cost the West some $288 billion, according to Sputnik's calculations. In the light of recent developments in the US Senate, the issue has taken a new, dramatic turn. On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee was looking at a new draft bill, aimed at transferring Russian frozen assets over to Ukraine, Politico reported, citing two anonymous sources. This unprecedented move would entail major consequences, as Russian officials have vowed to take similar retaliatory steps. Sputnik has made calculations based on Russia's national statistics and the open data presented by the Financial Times. Per the estimates (see the graph below), Russia is currently holding some $288 billion worth of foreign assets, a billion more than that threatened to be seized by the West. Moscow has maintained that such an attempt goes in violation of the international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft.Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure as “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good”.The numbers support the fact that this not worth the gamble. However, if the West follows through with this ploy, grave global repercussions and serious distrust in the West's financial system would be far costlier.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/biden-backing-bill-to-seize-russian-assets-bound-to-deepen-dedollarization-1116126197.html

russia

west

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev