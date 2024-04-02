https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iran-urges-oic-to-take-action-against-israel-due-to-attack-on-iranian-consulate-1117691397.html

Iran Urges OIC to Take Action Against Israel Due to Attack on Iranian Consulate

On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, as a result of which the building was destroyed. Later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals and five officers.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a telephone conversation with Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha and called on the OIC to take urgent measures against Israel following the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate general building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.The Iranian top diplomat also noted that the attack violated all norms of international law and conventions on diplomatic and consular relations, the statement read.

