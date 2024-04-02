https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iran-urges-oic-to-take-action-against-israel-due-to-attack-on-iranian-consulate-1117691397.html
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, as a result of which the building was destroyed. Later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals and five officers.
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, as a result of which the building was destroyed. Later, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Syria’s Damascus killed two IRGC generals and five officers.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a telephone conversation with Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha and called on the OIC to take urgent measures against Israel following the Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate general building in the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.
"Amirabdollahian … called on the OIC to take appropriate and urgent measures in response to this crime of the Israeli regime," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The Iranian top diplomat also noted that the attack violated all norms of international law and conventions on diplomatic and consular relations, the statement read.