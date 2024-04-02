https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iran-reserves-right-to-take-action-in-response-to-israeli-attack-on-consulate---un-mission-1117690168.html

Iran Reserves Right to Take Action in Response to Israeli Attack on Consulate - UN Mission

Iran has the right to take action as a response to today’s Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, the Iranian Mission to the UN said.

“The aggressor Zionist regime bears full responsibility for its consequences and the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its legitimate and inherent right under international law and the United Nations Charter to take a decisive response to such reprehensible acts,” the statement said on Monday. In addition, the statement asked to convene a UN Security Council meeting, calling the attack on its consulate “a huge violation of international law.” Russia has called for a UN Security Council meeting in response to Israel's airstrike on an Iranian consulate in Syria. It will be held on April 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said later.Earlier in the day, Iranian ambassador to Syria Hossein Akbari said that several military advisers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) were killed on Monday in an Israeli air force attack on the Iranian consulate general in Damascus.

