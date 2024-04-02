International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/kim-jong-un-guides-test-fire-of-north-korean-hypersonic-ballistic-missile-1117707588.html
Kim Jong Un Guides Test-Fire of North Korean Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Kim Jong Un Guides Test-Fire of North Korean Hypersonic Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the first test-fire of Hwasongpho-16B, a new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile loaded with newly-developed hypersonic gliding warhead.
2024-04-02T22:59+0000
2024-04-02T22:59+0000
kim jong-un
north korea
korean central news agency (kcna)
yonhap
hypersonic
hypersonic missiles
military & intelligence
military
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117708251_0:0:900:506_1920x0_80_0_0_833fbb36ac2efb3dc83624387b2b001a.jpg
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the first test-fire of Hwasongpho-16B, a new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile loaded with newly-developed hypersonic gliding warhead, KCNA reported on Wednesday.All North Korean missiles are now solid-fuel and nuclear-capable and are equipped with maneuverable warheads, agency added.The state media reported that the launch of the missile was aimed at confirming the designed technical specifications and verifying the reliability of the weapon system. The agency added that the characteristics of the missile and its maneuverability were proved through the test-fire.On Tuesday morning, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military, that Pyongyang launched an an unspecified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. The Japanese Defense Ministry later said the missile flew 650 kilometers (403 miles) at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers and splashed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/kim-jong-un-oversees-test-of-solid-fuel-engine-for-new-hypersonic-missile--1117443191.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117708251_47:0:847:600_1920x0_80_0_0_0c0382edb64e9f1462741b041e6593db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north korea, hypersonic ballistic missile hwasong-16b, north korea missiles, does north korea have hypersonic missiles,
north korea, hypersonic ballistic missile hwasong-16b, north korea missiles, does north korea have hypersonic missiles,

Kim Jong Un Guides Test-Fire of North Korean Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

22:59 GMT 02.04.2024
© KCNADPRK missile administration succeeds in test-fire of new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile Hwasong-16.
DPRK missile administration succeeds in test-fire of new-type intermediate-range hypersonic missile Hwasong-16. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
© KCNA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korea successfully test-fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile Hwasong-16B on Tuesday, North Korean state media reported.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided the first test-fire of Hwasongpho-16B, a new-type intermediate-range solid-fueled ballistic missile loaded with newly-developed hypersonic gliding warhead, KCNA reported on Wednesday.
All North Korean missiles are now solid-fuel and nuclear-capable and are equipped with maneuverable warheads, agency added.
The state media reported that the launch of the missile was aimed at confirming the designed technical specifications and verifying the reliability of the weapon system.
"It was conducted in the way of verifying the characteristics of gliding-skip flight orbit and cross-range maneuvering capability of the hypersonic glide vehicle (warhead) while confining its range to less 1 000 kilometers, in consideration of safety, and forcibly controlling the speed and altitude by means of delaying the start-up of the second-stage engine and rapidly changing the flight orbit in the active region," KCNA reported.
The agency added that the characteristics of the missile and its maneuverability were proved through the test-fire.
On Tuesday morning, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military, that Pyongyang launched an an unspecified ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. The Japanese Defense Ministry later said the missile flew 650 kilometers (403 miles) at a maximum altitude of 100 kilometers and splashed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.03.2024
Military
Kim Jong Un Oversees Test of Solid-Fuel Engine for New Hypersonic Missile
20 March, 07:55 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала