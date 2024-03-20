International
Kim Jong Un Oversees Test of Solid-Fuel Engine for New Hypersonic Missile
Kim Jong Un Oversees Test of Solid-Fuel Engine for New Hypersonic Missile
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and several top military officials guided the test at the site, the state media reported, adding that a timeline for completing the development of the missile "was set through the great success in the important test."
On March 19, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and several top military officials guided the test at the site, state media reported, adding that a timeline for completing the development of the missile "was set through the great success in the important test." The North Korean leader said during the test that "the military strategic value of this weapon system is appreciated as important as ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile] from the security environment of our state and the operational demand of the People's Army, and the enemies know better about it," the report added. The report stated that he also expressed "great satisfaction" with the successful completion of development projects in the field of strategic weapons for the five-year plan period.One week earlier, the supreme leader of North Korea visited the primary base of the Korean People's Army to observe military exercises. According to the KCNA, Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the North Korean military, stating that they are fully prepared for war.
Kim Jong Un Oversees Test of Solid-Fuel Engine for New Hypersonic Missile

07:55 GMT 20.03.2024
The North Korean Rocket Administration has successfully conducted a ground jet test of a solid-fuel engine for a new type of intermediate-range hypersonic missile, Pyongyang's state news agency KCNA reported on Wednesday.
On March 19, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and several top military officials guided the test at the site, state media reported, adding that a timeline for completing the development of the missile "was set through the great success in the important test."
The North Korean leader said during the test that "the military strategic value of this weapon system is appreciated as important as ICBM [intercontinental ballistic missile] from the security environment of our state and the operational demand of the People's Army, and the enemies know better about it," the report added.
The report stated that he also expressed "great satisfaction" with the successful completion of development projects in the field of strategic weapons for the five-year plan period.
One week earlier, the supreme leader of North Korea visited the primary base of the Korean People's Army to observe military exercises. According to the KCNA, Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction with the readiness of the North Korean military, stating that they are fully prepared for war.
