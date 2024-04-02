https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/only-a-matter-of-time-before-nato-enters-ukraine-says-analyst-1117689961.html

‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before NATO Enters Ukraine, Says Analyst

‘Only a Matter of Time’ Before NATO Enters Ukraine, Says Analyst

Sputnik International

Security and international relations expert Mark Sleboda warned that NATO troops will eventually operate openly in Ukraine and will utilize more "dirty tricks" as they grow more desperate.

2024-04-02T01:43+0000

2024-04-02T01:43+0000

2024-04-02T01:43+0000

analysis

mark sleboda

emmanuel macron

ukraine

kiev

nato

ukrainian security service (sbu)

sputnik

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117236767_0:107:2253:1374_1920x0_80_0_0_f1cf1969a36f4f3837f24984481d05fe.jpg

As the situation becomes more desperate for Ukraine, it is only a matter of time before NATO troops start operating “openly” in the country, security and international relations analyst Mark Sleboda told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Monday. He also predicted that Ukraine will resort to more terror attacks as its troops are forced to step back.“I think as their desperation grows and Russia’s advances on the battlefield come faster, with more casualties on the Kiev regime side and far fewer casualties on the Russian side,” Sleboda explained. “They will grow more desperate and more panicked and they will continue to do more, shall we say, unconventional, dirty things like terror attacks.”The comment came as Sleboda and co-hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul were discussing the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack that Russia blames on the Ukrainian domestic intelligence organization the SBU.Sleboda pointed out that while Ukraine has not accepted responsibility for the attack, they have recently admitted to nearly every recent terrorist attack against Russia that they previously denied.On Ukrainian television last week, Malyuk said during an hour-long interview with Ukrainian media that “Officially, we will not admit to this…” and then went on to describe details of numerous assassinations, including military blogger Vladen Tatarsky, who was killed in a terrorist bombing of a crowded cafe in St Petersburg and former Ukrainian member of parliament Ilya Kyva.Russian officials have demanded that Malyuk be handed over by authorities in Kiev for the Crocus terrorist attack.Sleboda noted that Russia seems to be in the process of dismantling an international terrorist network.“Within Russia, people continue to be detained,” and then possibly charged, Sleboda described. “Russia has evidently also contacted the Turkish government, which has detained several dozen people, I believe, outside Istanbul and it is believed that they have been detained.” Sleboda added that there are “unconfirmed reports” that there was “some kind of training center” outside of Istanbul.However, even if the SBU is successful in launching more terrorist attacks, it won’t stop the Russian advance. After mentioning other Russian victories in the heavily fortified towns in the Donetsk region, including Novomikhailovka and Pervomaiskoye, Sleboda noted that Western media has been unable to ignore the reality. “I think the first time I’ve seen it in print by a British journalist, very anti-Russian, Iain Martin, ‘It’s time we talked about the fall of Kyiv.’”Asked about French President Emmanuel Macron’s comments that he may send troops into Ukraine in the Odessa region. “This is being batted around in the Russian analyst and commentary circles on the conflict is that all these security guarantees, documents that were signed with Kiev by numerous countries,” Sleboda began, referring to the Kiev regime signing security guarantees with France, Canada, Italy, Germany, the UK, and Denmark. “[They] were mainly about supply of arms and training and intelligence and things like that. But, they also [it is rumored] held secret clauses, basically dividing up responsibility for physically maintaining the territory of the Kiev regime in different areas of the country. For instance, Odessa fell within the area of France’s purview.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/money-transfers-proof-that-crocus-terrorists-for-hire-followed-orders-from-ukraine-1117652604.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

mark sleboda interview, nato troops to ukraine, will the eu deploy troops to ukraine, macron to send troops to ukraine