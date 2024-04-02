International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/russian-intel-chief-calls-israeli-strike-on-iranian-consulate-in-syria-terrorist-attack-1117696341.html
Russian Intel Chief Calls Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Terrorist Attack
Russian Intel Chief Calls Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Terrorist Attack
Sputnik International
The strike of the Israeli air force on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Damascus is a terrorist attack, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
2024-04-02T11:07+0000
2024-04-02T11:07+0000
world
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
iran
syria
israel
sergei naryshkin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117696419_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_43710382f9e1350b8680f8c618549874.jpg
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, destroying the building. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that the Israeli attack killed two IRGC generals and five officers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iranian-lawmaker-calls-israels-strike-on-consulate-in-damascus-attack-on-irans-territory-1117693824.html
iran
syria
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117696419_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7e645353d18bd2019c0a27b45c6b0636.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran strike, israel aerial strike, revolutionary guard corps, damascus strike
iran strike, israel aerial strike, revolutionary guard corps, damascus strike

Russian Intel Chief Calls Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Terrorist Attack

11:07 GMT 02.04.2024
© AP Photo / LOUAI BESHARAAftermath of Israeli strike
Aftermath of Israeli strike - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
© AP Photo / LOUAI BESHARA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The strike of the Israeli air force on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Damascus is a terrorist attack, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, destroying the building. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that the Israeli attack killed two IRGC generals and five officers.
Anti-Israel rally in Tehran - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
World
Iranian Lawmaker Calls Israel's Strike on Consulate in Damascus Attack on Iran's Territory
09:20 GMT
"I am sure that the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service already today has additional information, reactions from various countries to what happened, to this ugly, criminal step in relation to the sovereign state of Iran, and in relation to the sovereign state of Syria, on the territory of which this terrorist act was committed," Naryshkin told reporters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала