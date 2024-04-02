https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/russian-intel-chief-calls-israeli-strike-on-iranian-consulate-in-syria-terrorist-attack-1117696341.html
Russian Intel Chief Calls Israeli Strike on Iranian Consulate in Syria Terrorist Attack
The strike of the Israeli air force on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Damascus is a terrorist attack, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, destroying the building. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that the Israeli attack killed two IRGC generals and five officers.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The strike of the Israeli air force on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Damascus is a terrorist attack, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, destroying the building. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that the Israeli attack killed two IRGC generals and five officers.
"I am sure that the headquarters of the Foreign Intelligence Service already today has additional information, reactions from various countries to what happened, to this ugly, criminal step in relation to the sovereign state of Iran, and in relation to the sovereign state of Syria, on the territory of which this terrorist act was committed," Naryshkin told reporters.