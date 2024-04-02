https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/why-russias-fab-3000-bombs-could-be-game-changer-in-ukraine-conflict-1117692231.html
Why Russia’s FAB-3000 Bombs Could Be ‘Game Changer’ in Ukraine Conflict
The FAB-3000 is a multi-purpose munition that can be used to attack a variety of targets, including fortified industrial facilities, underground structures and dams.
Russia’s "monstrous" three-ton FAB-3000 bombs could prove to be a "game changer" in the Ukraine conflict, former CIA intelligence analyst Larry Johnson told the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.In particular, Russia could use the FAB-3000 to destroy bridges, including those over the Dnepr River, Johnson said.He recalled that the FAB-3000s are capable of "blowing holes in defensive emplacements, so no longer can Ukrainians just hunker down in the trench or a bunker and try to wait out the Russians."His remarks came after Viktor Litovkin, a veteran Soviet and Russian Army officer and military journalist, told Sputnik about the FAB-3000’s "enormous destructive effect."Fitted with a UMPK [unified gliding and correction module] kit, the FAB-3000 is a deadly "smart" weapon with a standoff range, he added."The aircraft can avoid entering the coverage area of the enemy’s air defenses, drop the bomb, and it will fly to the target and inflict damage, fulfilling its mission. These are its advantages – power and accuracy,” the observer said.The Russian Ministry of Defense recently announced the start of mass production of the FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bombs. The announcement was made as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a military factory in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which produces weaponry ranging from artillery and tank ammunition to multi-ton airdropped bombs.
Russia’s "monstrous" three-ton FAB-3000 bombs could prove to be a "game changer" in the Ukraine conflict, former CIA intelligence analyst Larry Johnson told the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.
In particular, Russia could use the FAB-3000 to destroy bridges, including those over the Dnepr River, Johnson said.
"These FAB-3000 kilogram bombs are such that they can actually destroy these bridges. And when you take out a bridge, you're gonna cut off the ability of Ukrainian leadership to supply troops that are east of the Dnepr River. So in a way it’s like surrounding the Ukrainian Army without actually having to use military force with a direct confrontation," the former CIA analyst pointed out.
He recalled that the FAB-3000s are capable of "blowing holes in defensive emplacements, so no longer can Ukrainians just hunker down in the trench or a bunker and try to wait out the Russians."
His remarks came after Viktor Litovkin, a veteran Soviet and Russian Army officer and military journalist, told Sputnik about the FAB-3000’s "enormous destructive effect."
"They can strike at strong points and at underground, concrete-reinforced command points. They can penetrate their targets, exploding and destroying everything, including underground warehouses, underneath concrete-reinforced roofs, and so on. Of course, they can also hit enemy personnel and military equipment. These are very powerful bombs because they cause enormous destruction," Litovkin pointed out.
Fitted with a UMPK [unified gliding and correction module] kit, the FAB-3000 is a deadly "smart" weapon with a standoff range, he added.
"The aircraft can avoid entering the coverage area of the enemy’s air defenses, drop the bomb, and it will fly to the target and inflict damage, fulfilling its mission. These are its advantages – power and accuracy,” the observer said.
The Russian Ministry of Defense recently announced the start of mass production of the FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bombs. The announcement was made as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a military factory in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which produces weaponry ranging from artillery and tank ammunition to multi-ton airdropped bombs.