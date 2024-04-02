https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/why-russias-fab-3000-bombs-could-be-game-changer-in-ukraine-conflict-1117692231.html

Why Russia’s FAB-3000 Bombs Could Be ‘Game Changer’ in Ukraine Conflict

Why Russia’s FAB-3000 Bombs Could Be ‘Game Changer’ in Ukraine Conflict

Sputnik International

The FAB-3000 is a multi-purpose munition that can be used to attack a variety of targets, including fortified industrial facilities, underground structures and dams.

2024-04-02T10:08+0000

2024-04-02T10:08+0000

2024-04-02T10:08+0000

military

russia

russian ministry of defense

sergei shoigu

aerial bomb

conflict

military equipment

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117692456_0:0:1056:594_1920x0_80_0_0_e2872a70784da8d65991e0a5db1d44cb.png

Russia’s "monstrous" three-ton FAB-3000 bombs could prove to be a "game changer" in the Ukraine conflict, former CIA intelligence analyst Larry Johnson told the YouTube channel Judging Freedom.In particular, Russia could use the FAB-3000 to destroy bridges, including those over the Dnepr River, Johnson said.He recalled that the FAB-3000s are capable of "blowing holes in defensive emplacements, so no longer can Ukrainians just hunker down in the trench or a bunker and try to wait out the Russians."His remarks came after Viktor Litovkin, a veteran Soviet and Russian Army officer and military journalist, told Sputnik about the FAB-3000’s "enormous destructive effect."Fitted with a UMPK [unified gliding and correction module] kit, the FAB-3000 is a deadly "smart" weapon with a standoff range, he added."The aircraft can avoid entering the coverage area of the enemy’s air defenses, drop the bomb, and it will fly to the target and inflict damage, fulfilling its mission. These are its advantages – power and accuracy,” the observer said.The Russian Ministry of Defense recently announced the start of mass production of the FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bombs. The announcement was made as Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited a military factory in the Nizhny Novgorod region, which produces weaponry ranging from artillery and tank ammunition to multi-ton airdropped bombs.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240322/fab-3000-russia-turns-deadly-dumb-bomb-into-standoff-smart-munition-1117487970.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

mass production of fab-3000 bombs, russia's fab-3000 bombs, conflict in ukraine, military equipment