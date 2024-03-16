https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/west-dropping-support-for-ukraine-due-to-battlefield-failures-of-ukrainian-army---moscow-1117366301.html

West Dropping Support for Ukraine Due to Battlefield Failures of Ukrainian Army - Moscow

Sputnik International

The recent battlefield failures of the Ukrainian armed forces have prompted Western countries to abandon their support for Kiev and renege on their promises of a "bright democratic future" for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik

"[French President Emmanuel] Macron, [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell and [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, who have dragged Ukraine, the Ukrainian people into this terrible massacre, provoked it and promised a beautiful bright democratic future, are now leaving it [Ukraine] on its own," Zakharova said. Western countries will not defend the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's sovereignty, but they will keep using Kiev to receive financial gain and wage war against Russia, the spokeswoman added.

