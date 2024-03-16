https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/west-dropping-support-for-ukraine-due-to-battlefield-failures-of-ukrainian-army---moscow-1117366301.html
West Dropping Support for Ukraine Due to Battlefield Failures of Ukrainian Army - Moscow
Sputnik International
The recent battlefield failures of the Ukrainian armed forces have prompted Western countries to abandon their support for Kiev and renege on their promises of a "bright democratic future" for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik
"[French President Emmanuel] Macron, [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell and [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, who have dragged Ukraine, the Ukrainian people into this terrible massacre, provoked it and promised a beautiful bright democratic future, are now leaving it [Ukraine] on its own," Zakharova said. Western countries will not defend the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's sovereignty, but they will keep using Kiev to receive financial gain and wage war against Russia, the spokeswoman added.
West Dropping Support for Ukraine Due to Battlefield Failures of Ukrainian Army - Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The recent battlefield failures of the Ukrainian armed forces have prompted Western countries to abandon their support for Kiev and renege on their promises of a "bright democratic future" for Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"[French President Emmanuel] Macron, [EU foreign policy chief Josep] Borrell and [US Secretary of State Antony] Blinken, who have dragged Ukraine, the Ukrainian people into this terrible massacre, provoked it and promised a beautiful bright democratic future, are now leaving it [Ukraine] on its own," Zakharova said.
Western countries
will not defend the Ukrainian people and Ukraine's sovereignty, but they will keep using Kiev to receive financial gain
and wage war against Russia, the spokeswoman added.
"At first they were kind of together with Ukraine, remember? They talked about a united front, that they were all together, that Ukraine was about to become part of this beautiful [European] garden. But when it all turned into a complete fiasco, it became [a problem to be dealt with by] Ukraine alone," Zakharova noted.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.