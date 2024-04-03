International
Photos: Aftermath of Taiwan's Strongest Earthquake Since 1999
Photos: Aftermath of Taiwan's Strongest Earthquake Since 1999
Sputnik International
A 7+ magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration's Seismology Center. It was the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years since the 1999 quake. While the Japan Meteorological Agency put it at 7.7, Taiwanese seismologists estimated it to be 7.3 on the Richter scale.
Taiwan typically experiences two to four moderate earthquakes annually, but saw immediate response efforts this time, with the armed forces joining rescue operations and a response center established for assistance. The quake led to the collapse of a plastics factory in New Taipei City and power outages in over 87,000 households. However, nuclear facilities operated by the Taiwan Power Company were unaffected. The earthquake also impacted railway traffic in southeastern China. China offered to assist Taiwan with the disaster's aftermath. Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to see the devastation wrecked by nature:
Taiwan typically experiences two to four moderate earthquakes annually, but saw immediate response efforts this time, with the armed forces joining rescue operations and a response center established for assistance.
The quake led to the collapse of a plastics factory in New Taipei City and power outages in over 87,000 households. However, nuclear facilities operated by the Taiwan Power Company were unaffected. The earthquake also impacted railway traffic in southeastern China. China offered to assist Taiwan with the disaster's aftermath.
Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to see the devastation wrecked by nature:
© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush on Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on the southern Japanese islands.

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush on Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on the southern Japanese islands.
1/8
© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush on Wednesday, damaging buildings and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on the southern Japanese islands.

© AP Photo / Hualien City Government

Government workers and journalists are seen near firefighters working near a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Government workers and journalists are seen near firefighters working near a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.
2/8
© AP Photo / Hualien City Government

Government workers and journalists are seen near firefighters working near a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

Members of a search and rescue team look for victims inside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

Members of a search and rescue team look for victims inside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.
3/8
© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

Members of a search and rescue team look for victims inside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying

Passengers pack a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei.

Passengers pack a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei.
4/8
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying

Passengers pack a south bound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake in Taipei.

© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

In this photo released by the National Fire Agency, members of a search and rescue team prepare outside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

In this photo released by the National Fire Agency, members of a search and rescue team prepare outside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.
5/8
© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

In this photo released by the National Fire Agency, members of a search and rescue team prepare outside a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan.

© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

Several dozens of civilian building are levered with people trapped inside. About 90,000 households are without power.

Several dozens of civilian building are levered with people trapped inside. About 90,000 households are without power.
6/8
© AP Photo / National Fire Agency

Several dozens of civilian building are levered with people trapped inside. About 90,000 households are without power.

© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko

A person stands along a sidewalk to watch a TV showing a breaking news on tsunami for Okinawa region in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami alerts on Wednesday after a strong quake near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

A person stands along a sidewalk to watch a TV showing a breaking news on tsunami for Okinawa region in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami alerts on Wednesday after a strong quake near Taiwan.
7/8
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko

A person stands along a sidewalk to watch a TV showing a breaking news on tsunami for Okinawa region in Tokyo. Japan issued tsunami alerts on Wednesday after a strong quake near Taiwan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying

Passengers wait to board a southbound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake.

Passengers wait to board a southbound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake.
8/8
© AP Photo / Chiang Ying-ying

Passengers wait to board a southbound train as some train services were suspended in the aftermath of an earthquake.

