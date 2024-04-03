https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/1117717174.html

Photos: Aftermath of Taiwan's Strongest Earthquake Since 1999

A 7+ magnitude earthquake hit the coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, according to the Central Weather Administration's Seismology Center. It was the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years since the 1999 quake. While the Japan Meteorological Agency put it at 7.7, Taiwanese seismologists estimated it to be 7.3 on the Richter scale.

Taiwan typically experiences two to four moderate earthquakes annually, but saw immediate response efforts this time, with the armed forces joining rescue operations and a response center established for assistance. The quake led to the collapse of a plastics factory in New Taipei City and power outages in over 87,000 households. However, nuclear facilities operated by the Taiwan Power Company were unaffected. The earthquake also impacted railway traffic in southeastern China. China offered to assist Taiwan with the disaster's aftermath. Explore Sputnik’s photo gallery to see the devastation wrecked by nature:

