https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/biden-administration-urges-congress-to-approve-sale-of-f-15-jets-to-israel---reports-1117710761.html

Biden Administration Urges Congress to Approve Sale of F-15 Jets to Israel - Reports

Biden Administration Urges Congress to Approve Sale of F-15 Jets to Israel - Reports

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Joe Biden is urging Congress to approve the sale of F-15 fighter jets to Israel worth a total of $18 billion, while resisting calls to curb US arms sales to the Jewish state over its military offensive in the Gaza Strip, US media reported, citing US officials.

2024-04-03T06:00+0000

2024-04-03T06:00+0000

2024-04-03T06:00+0000

military

israel

israeli-palestinian conflict

israel-gaza conflict

palestine-israel conflict

israeli air force (iaf)

f-15

hamas

gaza strip

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117710602_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_4a95498c70698153990f3de12e645b67.jpg

The US Department of State has recently sent an informal notice to two congressional committees urging them to begin legislative consideration of the sale of the planes, the newspaper reported. The deal is expected to include ammunition, training to operate the fighters, and other assistance. At the same time, US officials said that it would take at least five years for Israel to receive the jets. Meanwhile, Israeli officials said that the country would soon approach Washington with a new order for F-35 fighter jets, the newspaper reported. Earlier in the week, media reported that the US was considering supplying Israel with fighter jets and missiles in the next few years. Israel could receive up to 50 vehicles, 30 advanced medium-range AIM-120 missiles and components for turning bombs into precision-guided munitions. On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 32,900 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/kill-as-many-as-possible-israel-reportedly-devising-plan-to-occupy-gaza-following-genocide-1117624238.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/netanyahus-personal-agenda-is-not-hostages-1117688807.html

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

f-15 israel, biden f-15, israel hamas, israel fighter jets, israel sale f-15